3 Finishes for Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

After a chaotic Night of Champions, Sami Zayn and Penta will team up to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match on RAW. The show will air live from Pittsburgh at a special start time tonight (6 pm ET).

There is a lot of history between the four superstars, especially after Breakker and Reed joined forces with Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, to create a dominant faction.

Sami Zayn and Penta came to CM Punk's aid at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Visionary, Breakker, and Reed interfered in The Best in the World's Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena.

With their feud far from over, we will take a look at three potential finishes for the tag team match on the June 30 episode of RAW.

#3. Sami Zayn and Penta could secure a clean victory over Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker

It would be a surprise if it happened, given how dominant Reed and Breakker are. However, it would help give Sami Zayn and Penta a significant boost in their feud with Seth Rollins.

Sami Zayn has not been on the same page with The Visionary ever since he refused to join forces with him. Meanwhile, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been targeting Penta lately.

It will be interesting to see whether there will be outside interference, but a clean victory for Sami Zayn and Penta would add more hype to the feud heading into Saturday Night's Main Event (July 12) and SummerSlam (August 2 & 3).

#2. CM Punk and Seth Rollins might get involved; the match could end via disqualification

After Seth Rollins cost CM Punk his title match at Night of Champions, The Second City Saint will be out for revenge on RAW. Thus, he could show up at ringside and interfere in the match, especially if Rollins is also present.

If the scenario unfolds, the match could end in chaos, with disqualification being the most likely outcome, as Reed and The Dog would come to Rollins' aid against Punk.

#1. Roman Reigns could return on RAW to assault Seth Rollins and Co.

It has been more than a couple of months since Roman Reigns was last seen on RAW. Breakker knocked him out on the RAW after WrestleMania with a Spear before joining forces with Rollins.

The OTC is seemingly preparing for his comeback heading into SummerSlam, and this match could be a great spot for his return. If things get out of control and Rollins gets involved, Reigns could show up and even the odds, setting the stage for a match with The Visionary at SummerSlam.

The two superstars have unfinished business since 'Mania, where Paul Heyman betrayed the OTC and aligned with Mr. Money in the Bank.

