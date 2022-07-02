3 Forgotten matches from WWE Money in the Bank events

WWE's Money in the Bank event has produced some truly historic matches over the years. Since its inception, the event has seen several exceptional bouts take place that are widely remembered by many.

From CM Punk's triumph over John Cena in 2011 to Seth Rollins' ladder match victory against Dean Ambrose, there have been plenty of truly great matches that have received the plaudits they deserved in the years since. However, there have also been several strong bouts that have fallen by the wayside.

Throughout the 12 years since the inaugural Money in the Bank event, a handful of great matches have largely been forgotten by fans and deserve more love than they currently get.

On that note, here are three forgotten matches from WWE Money in the Bank events.

#3. The Shield's bout with The Usos in 2013 is underrated

Frankie Legrand @Frankie_Legrand @Maffewgregg this and the shield vs the usos in Money in the bank, Best Kick Off matches @Maffewgregg this and the shield vs the usos in Money in the bank, Best Kick Off matches

While it was held on the Money in the Bank 2013 pre-show, the tag team bout between The Shield and The Usos managed to be one of the better matches on the entire card.

The match, with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins successfully defending their WWE Tag Team Championship, was a widely entertaining meeting with both teams given plenty of opportunities to look great.

The match lasted just under 15 minutes, and while the Hounds of Justice retained following a Reigns spear, it showed just how great The Usos were. The Shield's reign as champions was filled with great matches and, while this one hasn't received the respect and plaudits some of their other outings have, it's still a pretty great one.

#2. AJ Lee's title defense against Kaitlyn in 2013 was great

AJ Lee's match against Kaitlyn is supremely underrated

AJ Lee defended her WWE Divas Championship against Kaitlyn in 2013 in what was one of the most underrated title defenses of her impressive reign.

The two were only given seven minutes to work with but more than made the most of it. They had a cracking bout and both women gave it their all. Kaitlyn is easily the most underrated rival of AJ Lee's career and the two women were always creating magic whenever they stepped into the ring with one another.

Lee retained her title on the night and would defend it several times throughout the rest of her reign, but this was easily one of the best championship matches she had.

#1. The Usos' bout with The Wyatt Family in 2014 was one of WWE's most underrated matches that year

Just a year after their great match against The Shield, The Usos had finally realized their potential and were in the middle of a run as WWE Tag Team Champions when they faced The Wyatt Family at Money in the Bank 2014 in the show's opener.

While they didn't quite reach the level of their two-out-of-three falls match at Battleground the very next month, the match was still a really entertaining one that had fans torn on who they wanted to root for.

The two teams showed excellent chemistry and the match really laid the foundations for a superb rivalry which never failed to produce. The bout saw The Usos retain the tag titles in just under 14 minutes.

