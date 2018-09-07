3 Former WWE Superstars who want to return and 3 who don't

Which of these Superstars will we see in WWE again?

The WWE Universe has been treated to more returns than ever before in 2018, with former Superstars including Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Trish Stratus and Lita making surprising comebacks so far this year.

The high number of returns of late hasn’t stopped speculation about who else might reappear on WWE television in the not-too-distant future, especially with the first-ever women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, on the horizon in October.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three former WWE Superstars who want to return and three who are happy to stay away.

#6 Doesn’t want to return: Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore was Cruiserweight champion when he was released

Enzo Amore was released by WWE after allegations were made against him on the day of Raw 25 in January 2018.

After staying quiet on social media for several months, the former Cruiserweight champion gave a series of interviews in June 2018, including one with WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, after he was legally cleared following an investigation.

Speaking on The Steve Austin Show, Enzo (now going by the name Real1) explained that he is now focusing on his music career and that he has blocked every number on his phone which includes a 203 (the dialling code of WWE headquarters).

He also revealed that he had injury problems towards the end of his time in WWE and, before he was fired, he was concerned that he might not make it to WrestleMania 34, telling Austin: “I couldn't go back anyway. I have sciatica. I can't walk, bro. I can't do things physically that I once could do."

#5 Wants to return: Big Cass

Nobody saw Big Cass' exit coming

Big Cass was surprisingly released by WWE after his two-month rivalry with Daniel Bryan culminated at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view in June 2018.

While the exact reasons behind his exit haven’t been revealed, it has been widely reported that the 7-footer went against WWE’s orders during a segment on SmackDown Live and that he caused problems during a European tour.

Speaking recently on Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast, Cass admitted that he made too many mistakes in a short period of time after his return in April 2018 and said, if he were Vince McMahon, he would have fired himself too.

For now, Enzo's former tag partner has started taking bookings on the independent scene, but he told Booker that his ultimate goal is to return to WWE.

