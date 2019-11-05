3 interesting observations from WWE RAW (November 4, 2019)

Kartik Arry FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Nov 2019, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE teased the idea of Seth Rollins betraying RAW to join NXT!

Last night's episode of RAW popped in bits and parts, but the show's overall length could be felt throughout the course of its events.

NXT's invasion of Friday Night SmackDown was more impactful than the Yellow brand's agenda on last night's RAW. This doesn't mean that the show was bad.

However, one could easily cut all the filler and rehash the same plot points in a better way across a two-hour time limit.

But from a larger perspective, NXT's inclusion into what has now become a triple-brand war is a very intriguing premise. Anything could happen at any given point of time now.

Let us take a look at some interesting observations from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW (November 4, 2019):

#3 Bayley might surprise fans amidst this extensive focus towards Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch

The road to Survivor Series reached an important milestone last night, where the NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler had a face-to-face confrontation with the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Lynch, Baszler, and Bayley will battle it out in a Triple Threat match between the champions at Survivor Series 2019.

As good as Baszler and Lynch's confrontation was, it felt like they brushed over Bayley a couple of times during that segment.

Advertisement

It's not as if both of them have completely discarded Bayley as a legitimate threat, but it looks like even the higher-ups are more interested in exploring this potential angle between Lynch and Baszler more than pitting Bayley with either of the two champions.

But as we often see on live television, wrestlers just don't throw crucial plot points around without any reason.

Maybe the fact that Baszler and Lynch have put Bayley past their own matters will come back to haunt them later on.

Perhaps Bayley will surprise everyone by picking up the victory at Survivor Series, simply to remind everyone that she is as credible as any other Women's Champion across WWE's programming.

What do you think?

1 / 3 NEXT