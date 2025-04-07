3 Matches that SHOULD kick off WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the anticipation for the Show of Shows is at an all-time high. Some of the biggest matches have been planned to take place at the event, and the excitement among fans has been off the charts.

The main event of Night One of the show is set to be the triple threat match featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, which is expected to showcase twists and turns of its own. On the other hand, the main event of Night Two is set to feature the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, which would be the Franchise Player's first match as a heel.

WrestleMania 41 is also expected to feature some of the biggest faces in the industry, and WWE might have planned some surprises as well. While the main event is all set for the Grandest Stage of Them All, which match will kick off the show is still a question.

While a number of matches are still yet to be made official, the card is piled up with a plethora of great matches. Let's check out the matches that WWE should feature to kick off WrestleMania 41.

#3. Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest

One of the most underwhelming matches at the Show of Shows is the singles match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. While the match has a lot of potential, McIntyre facing Priest in a singles contest instead of a title match after having such a roller-coaster year is surprising.

While WWE has already failed to give the Scottish Warrior a big match after an incredible year, the least it could do is let the star kick the show off to begin the proceedings for the Grandest Stage of Them All. Further, McIntyre having the match early would also open the opportunity for the star to interfere in another match if plans are made that way.

#2. Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky (vs Rhea Ripley)

The Women's World Championship match between Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky is expected to be one of the biggest matches in the women's division in the past few months, and the potential addition of Rhea Ripley to the match would make it a main-event-worthy contest.

All three women have a lot of potential and will likely tear each other apart at the Showcase of the Immortals. Considering the potential the match has, WWE could use it to begin the show and build up more excitement for the stage and the matches ahead.

#1. Expected WrestleMania 41 Main Event: Gunther vs Jey Uso

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and was promised a main-event match against any World Champion of his choosing. While Uso chose Gunther as his opponent, the other matches turned out to be much more anticipated than the World Heavyweight Championship match, which led to those matches replacing its spot in the main event.

Jey Uso is speculated to win his first World Championship at WrestleMania, and considering the pop he has been getting from fans, the celebration following his victory would be insane. This is one of the biggest reasons Uso vs Gunther should kick off the Show of Shows.

A possible victory for Jey would leave the world stunned and elated, with WrestleMania 41 taking over social media immediately. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has planned for WrestleMania 41 and which match will kick off the show in Las Vegas.

