3 Mistakes WWE made this week and 3 things they got right: Edge makes major announcement, Two big returns (February 14th, 2021)

This week's WWE programming revolved largely around building the card for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which is set to take place next Sunday. Two major Elimination Chamber matches were announced on RAW and SmackDown. However, there isn't much hype around what is one of the most intriguing gimmick matches in WWE, largely due to the predictable nature of the outcomes.

The review of WWE's week would definitely be incomplete without mentioning Nia Jax's hilarious moment and comment on RAW during her Tables match against Lana. SmackDown has unfortunately not been up to the mark in the last few weeks and that's something that needs to be corrected at the earliest.

Let's take a look at three mistakes WWE made this week and three things they got right. Be sure to comment down and chime in with your thoughts and opinions.

#3 Mistake WWE made: The underwhelming return of Seth Rollins to SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins returned to SmackDown this week and everyone watching would have surely popped at the return of his "Burn It Down" theme. Unfortunately, that was the only highlight of his otherwise underwhelming return.

As amazing as The Monday Night Messiah gimmick was, it has run its course and fans expected Seth Rollins to return with a massive bang and possibly a face turn. Rollins did tease that but quickly went back to his Messiah persona.

WWE made the return look huge with the entire SmackDown locker room surrounding the ring. However, they all left the ringside as soon as Rollins started his "I am your leader" speech. Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro at the end of the segment, teasing a feud with him.

Advertisement

#3 WWE got right: Edge continues to appear on WWE TV

#Edge Delivered An Amazing

Promo Here On #TheMiz And

Shows He Still Got It On The

Mic As Well As In The Ring.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bJYZ5vrUkX — The New Era (@ConnectWWE) February 9, 2021

As much as the WWE Universe loves Edge, there were many eyebrows raised when he won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match. After all, he is a part-timer who in a way took the spotlight from a young talent. However, it's great to see Edge continuously appearing on all of WWE's brands, keeping the fans guessing about who he will choose to face at WrestleMania 37.

This week on RAW, Edge announced that he would wait to make his decision until after the Elimination Chamber is done as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set to defend his title inside the unforgiving structure next Sunday. Edge also had an interesting confrontation with Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz.