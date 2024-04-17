3 non-WWE wrestlers who can join Bo Dallas in rumored Wyatt 6 faction

In the past few weeks, WWE has been seemingly releasing mysterious glitches, hidden messages, playing creepy music in the arena during commercial breaks, and most recently, releasing QR scores. As previously seen, this is possibly to build up Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy along with the rest of the Wyatt 6.

Bray Wyatt's return was an unforgettable affair in 2022. In the weeks leading to that year's Extreme Rules, QR codes and hidden messages were littered in different weekly shows to showcase a "White Rabbit." Fans who missed out the first time can experience it all over again, but now with more intrigue and wonder.

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt passed away last year, leaving a legacy that wouldn't be forgotten and possibly continued by Uncle Howdy, whom many believe to be his real-life brother Bo Dallas. From the looks of it, he won't be returning alone.

For this list, we will look at three non-WWE stars who could align with Bo Dallas as part of the Wyatt 6.

#3. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy have a long history together in WWE

Bray Wyatt has partnered with several superstars in his time in the Stamford-based promotion, one of them was Matt Hardy. In 2017, the duo was paired for their eccentric and creepy characters, and it worked out well for them since they became RAW Tag Team Champions.

In 2020, Matt left the company and joined AEW with his brother Jeff Hardy. However, it was recently shared that his contract with All Elite Wrestling has ended and he is now a free agent.

He has also been sharing cryptic posts on social media, hinting that he might be returning not just in the Stamford-based promotion, but his connection with Bray.

#2. A former Wyatt Family member could also be making his return

One of the things that truly elevated Bray's character when he was beginning on the main roster was his affiliation with The Wyatt Family along with Luke Harper, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan. Only two people are currently left in the group, and they might even reunite soon.

Erick was released from WWE in 2020 but returned for one night last year to pay tribute to Bray. It has since been reported that he canceled his booking for the ECPW Coal Town Carnage Event and was spotted at Pittsburgh, PA, the place where stars undergo medical testing. From the looks of it, it's only a matter of time before returning as a connected character to Wyatt.

#1. An equally sinister former superstar could consider returning to WWE

One former superstar who had a lot of potential was Eric Young, a member of the faction SAnitY in 2016. In 2020, he was released from the company but returned two years later. However, fans didn't see him during this time as he requested his release in 2023 after Vince McMahon returned briefly.

Since Vince is no longer part of the Stamford-based promotion, it's possible that the 44-year-old could consider returning to WWE. Aside from his skills and in-ring abilities, his character work, especially with Sanity, would prove interesting as part of the Wyatt 6.

