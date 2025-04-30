3 Opponents for John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in May 2025

John Cena will likely be in action at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next month. Regardless of whether he enters the special show as a champion, some interesting names may be looking to face him.

It was recently announced that on May 24, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. John Cena will be present at the show, marking his first appearance in Tampa since December 2022. This event will come weeks after Backlash, where The Cenation Leader will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against Randy Orton.

In this list, we will look at three opponents for John Cena at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in May 2025.

#3. John Cena and Cody Rhodes can have a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 Night Two to win his 17th world championship. The champion has since appeared on last week's RAW and SmackDown. However, The American Nightmare hasn't been seen on WWE television since The Show of Shows.

In the weeks leading up to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody can return and demand his rematch for the coveted title. Since there will be little to no time between Backlash and the NBC special, the company can continue the heated rivalry instead of starting a new program from scratch.

#2. John Cena and Randy Orton can meet again at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

As mentioned above, Cena and Orton will lock horns for the world title at the upcoming premium live event in St. Louis, with John being the heavy favorite to win. If he fails to reign supreme, The Viper might demand another title match.

After Travis Scott helped John win at WrestleMania, it's possible that another interference could occur during the match, which could help The Cenation Leader win. As a result, The Apex Predator could demand another title match at SNME while the feud is still fresh.

#1. Cena to have a first-time-ever match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John and LA Knight are no strangers to each other. At the 2023 Fastlane, the duo defeated Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match. A lot has happened since that premium live event, but the brief encounter can be a good foundation for a feud.

Knight can reason that the person he teamed up with almost two years ago was completely different from the Last Real Champion. The Megastar can also say that they only won the tag team bout because of him. Both men are known for their remarkable promo skills, which can bring more attention to their title match.

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More