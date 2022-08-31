3 Reasons Braun Strowman should return to WWE and 2 he shouldn't

Recent reports have stated that Triple H and his team may wish to bring Braun Strowman back into the company. Meanwhile, others have highlighted something similar, albeit with a significant condition.

The Monster Among Men was released by the promotion over a year ago. He, along with Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, and Satana Garrett, was let go on June 2nd, 2021. Since then, Murphy, Riott, and Black have joined AEW, and Satana now works with WWE behind the scenes.

Following his exit, the powerhouse has wrestled under his real name of Adam Scherr and as The Titan. Braun Strowman now competes in and helps run the Control Your Narrative promotion. With seemingly no contract holding him back, a return to WWE appears to be possible.

Should Braun Strowman return to his former company, there are many reasons why WWE should and shouldn't bring the big man back.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of reasons why he may or may not want to make a comeback. Below are three reasons Braun Strowman should return to WWE and two he shouldn't:

#5. Should: Braun Strowman's return would be a big surprise for fans

One of the more exciting aspects of the post-Vince McMahon WWE is the influx of main roster call-ups and superstar returns. Over the past three years, World Wrestling Entertainment has cut a large percentage of wrestlers and staff, at times seemingly without much rhyme or reason.

Since Triple H took control of both talent relations and creative, many stars have returned to the company or have been called up from NXT. Some of these stars include Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Hit Row.

As incredible as many of the returns and call-ups have been, none of the stars have reached the level Strowman previously had.

The Monster Among Men has main evented numerous premium live events and even held the Universal Championship. If the big man returns, fans will likely respond positively. The wrestling audience loves surprises, and the return of the megastar would be a massive shocker.

#4. Shouldn't: He may come at a high price tag

There are many good reasons to bring in a talent like Braun Strowman, especially from a creative standpoint. Unfortunately, it is essential to remember that World Wrestling Entertainment is a business, and the management has to make financially viable decisions.

The Monster Among Men was allegedly making 1.2 million dollars per year in U.S. currency in his previous stint. As popular as the big man was, was he worth that much money for the promotion? He may have been, but the Stamford-based organization seemingly didn't think so when cutting him from his contract.

Strowman may be worth a high salary, but it could be argued that WWE should potentially pass on re-signing him if he will only come in for comparable money.

#3. Should: His girlfriend works for World Wrestling Entertainment

It was speculated for quite some time that Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez were dating. The two powerful superstars were often seen together while on the road, and they'd even pop up on each other's social media feeds. Despite the signs, the two weren't public about their relationship at first.

Braun and Rodriguez have since become more open about the fact that they are dating. The two likely chose to be more public due to how some fans acted towards the former champion. One fan, in particular, taunted the big man, believing Strowman was just pretending to date the RAW star.

Professional wrestling is a different industry compared to most. It involves a lot of traveling, and the hectic schedule can put stress on a relationship.

If Braun Strowman returns to WWE, he could potentially travel with his partner. The big man being able to spend more time with his significant other may be reason enough to make a comeback.

#2. Shouldn't: Braun Strowman may be too busy with CYN

Braun Strowman was released in 2021, but he hasn't been away from professional wrestling entirely. The big man has made select appearances, and he's wrestled some matches. However, most of his time in wrestling post-release has seemingly been with Control Your Narrative.

The big man seems immensely dedicated to the EC3-led promotion. As one of the key figures behind the scenes, he's made some big claims about the company's future. Strowman even attacked All Elite Wrestling while hyping up CYN recently:

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work, but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness."

The former Universal Champion's dedication to Control Your Narrative may mean he isn't interested in returning to World Wrestling Entertainment. While betting on a small promotion may be a gamble, it has paid off for some in the past.

#1. Should: He could be booked better in WWE moving forward

Braun Strowman's time in World Wrestling Entertainment was financially successful for the big man, but creatively split. At times, The Monster Among Men was one of the hottest stars in WWE. While at other points, it seemed as if the company had no idea what to do with the big man.

Giants in wrestling are notoriously difficult to book. If they destroy everybody, it can get old and eventually damage the product. If they sell too much or are made to look weak, that ruins their credibility. If they compete too often, they become overexposed, but if they don't wrestle often enough, fans may lose interest.

Most fans seem to agree that Triple H's vision of WWE is a vast improvement over Vince McMahon's. The talent and even USA Network seem to be pleased with the direction of the company. There's a chance that if Braun Strowman returns to WWE, his booking may improve.

If that's the case, the big man could reach higher levels than he did during his first run with the company.

Will Braun Strowman return to World Wrestling Entertainment? The pro wrestling industry has been shaken up considerably over the past two months. With many surprise returns taking place, almost anything is possible. If The Monster Among Men does appear on WWE programming, many fans will be immediately intrigued.

