3 reasons why Matt Riddle is a future World Champion

Prior to signing with WWE NXT in 2018, Matt Riddle had a career in MMA from 2008 to 2014. After his UFC journey ended, The Original Bro started training to become a pro wrestler. He spent the next four years training and competing in independent circuits before signing with the Stamford-based company's developmental brand.

During his black-and-gold run, Riddle held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Pete Dunne (currently known as Butch of the Brawling Brutes) and won the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Upon moving to the main roster on the June 19, 2020, episode of SmackDown, he won his debut match against AJ Styles.

As of 2022, Matt Riddle is a one-time United States Champion and a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton. In May, Riddle also challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Riddle is one of the most popular superstars in WWE right now, and many fans believe he could capture the company's top prize in the coming years. Today we will look at three reasons why Matt Riddle is a future World Champion.

#3. RK-Bro has been a raging success story

RK-Bro are two-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

Producing entertaining segments on RAW, their partnership helped each other stay relevant. Their chemistry was off the charts, and they remained the most over tag team in WWE. The crowd just ate up all their antics and big moments in matches.

RK-Bro was the best part of Monday Nights between 2021-22. Although Orton was not keen on Riddle the first time they met, they eventually set aside their differences. Their partnership also helped rejuvenate The Viper's performance on weekly television.

Orton's unexpected injury early in May 2022 forced WWE to deviate from their original plans. The King of Bros has been floating in the background since his feud with Seth Rollins ended at Extreme Rules in October 2022.

Both have been open about their significance in each other's careers and personal lives. The King of Bros adopted The Viper's finisher, RKO, using it in matches even after their tag team temporarily had to be shelved following Orton's injury.

This showing from The Original Bro proves that he is a relatable character and has the potential to be the main eventer beloved by the WWE Universe.

#2. Matt Riddle has held his own as a solo act

Riddle was embroiled in a personal feud with Seth Rollins this year.

Before RK-Bro's formation, Matt Riddle competed in a highly underrated and overlooked United States Championship match against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37. He walked into The Show of Shows as champion after winning a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and John Morrison at Elimination Chamber 2021.

While Randy Orton's mentorship has helped a great deal for The Original Bro to connect with the crowd, he has held his own in battles with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - a precursor to a potential main event run - and Seth Rollins.

While Randy Orton's mentorship has helped a great deal for The Original Bro to connect with the crowd, he has held his own in battles with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - a precursor to a potential main event run - and Seth Rollins.

Displaying an engaging quality with his matches and segments during his feud with Seth Rollins, the two locked horns on two different occasions, first at Clash at the Castle and second inside Fight Pit at Extreme Rules 2022.

This storyline also brought out a more serious side of Matt Riddle, which the audience wasn't well-versed in.

#1. Perhaps a World Championship feud with The Viper?

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for the WWE Championship could happen in the future.

A report earlier this year stated that the original plan was for The King of Bros to win this year's Royal Rumble Match, and a potential match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 38 for the WWE Championship may have definitely crossed the minds of the creative team. Still, we all know what ultimately panned out.

If this is the direction WWE eventually decides to go with, there is no doubt that The Original Bro will get his hands on the World Championship at some point down the line, with Randy Orton being the one he defeats to win, it would be poetic.

sonu mandal ✿ @sonu_mandel Matt Riddle has made a huge impact since making his Friday Night Smackdown debut on June 19.



The Original Bro has been victorious over the likes of current WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, AJ Styles and more.



Do see him as a future WWE Champion? Matt Riddle has made a huge impact since making his Friday Night Smackdown debut on June 19. The Original Bro has been victorious over the likes of current WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley, John Morrison, AJ Styles and more.Do see him as a future WWE Champion? https://t.co/5ZcQ8sVkM9

How long before Matt Riddle's inevitable World Championship win? Who do you think he could win the title from? Let us know in the comments section below.

