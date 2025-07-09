3 signs Sami Zayn will turn heel upon WWE return

Sami Zayn has been written off WWE TV indefinitely after the events on Monday Night RAW this week. The Honorary Uce was assaulted once again by Karrion Kross as he was walking down to compete in a match against Bron Breakker. Kross attacked Zayn from behind and then used a steel rod to hit him in the same injured spot where he had attacked him last week.

If that wasn't enough, Bron Breakker delivered two back-to-back Spears on Zayn, who had insisted on competing in the match despite being injured. Sami Zayn might not be seen in WWE for the next several weeks, and this booking could have been for a reason. Triple H's creative team might be on their way to turn Sami into a heel and unleash his new persona altogether. Moreover, there are a few other hints too regarding Zayn's potential heel turn.

In this listicle, we will list three signs that hint that Sami Zayn will return as a heel to WWE.

#3. Sami Zayn has been a babyface for a long time in WWE

One big reason why Sami Zayn might turn heel once again is because his babyface character has become somewhat stale in WWE. He has been a face for nearly two and a half years now. His heel run ended after his expulsion from Roman Reigns' Bloodline in January 2023. Since then, he has been performing as a babyface in WWE.

The character worked initially when he feuded against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, and even after that, when he was trying to bring together the OG Bloodline. Now, it appears stale and forced, and fans may not show the same reactions to him anymore. During the assault on Zayn this week, the fans were surprisingly chanting 'We want Kross'. There wasn't much sympathy for The Great Liberator, which is a clear sign that the company could turn him heel soon.

#2. Sami Zayn's babyface character has also become boring

Many in the WWE Universe feel Zayn's babyface character has also become quite boring now, with not much changing in his work. Being a good guy has also reduced him to a punching bag in the company, where heels can take him out week in and week out, without facing any repercussions. Bron Breakker has targeted him multiple times in the last few months. Similarly, Seth Rollins and company have also assaulted him quite frequently. And now, it's Karrion Kross going around beating him up.

A heel turn would make Zayn's feuds interesting, as he can then take revenge for the times he was wronged. It will also boost his stock in WWE, and he can perhaps even challenge John Cena or Gunther for the world titles, considering he has already dethroned The Ring General for the Intercontinental Title.

#1. Has been losing too many matches as a face, and it's affecting his credibility

Sami Zayn has also been losing many singles matches as a babyface, which has also seemingly hit his credibility in the company. Bron Breakker has defeated him four out of five times in their singles matches. Sami has been able to defeat The Badass only once in the last one and a half years, and that win came at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event last year.

Similarly, the OG Bloodline member also couldn't qualify for the final of the King of the Ring Tournament, as he was defeated by Randy Orton in the semi-finals. Before that, he couldn't qualify for the Elimination Chamber PLE, as CM Punk defeated him. And then at Elimination Chamber, Kevin Owens defeated him in an Unsanctioned Match.

While Zayn did get a big win at Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, against Karrion Kross, many fans weren't in favor of his win. Instead, they expressed their displeasure over it as a large section of the WWE Universe seemingly wanted Kross to win the match. Eventually, even a win didn't bring Zayn a favorable reaction from the fans.

He might now return as a heel in the company to once again do things the way he wants. All eyes are on The Honorary Uce's return, whenever he's cleared.

