3 swerves WWE could be planning with CM Punk 

Punk is back

It's the big news of the week in wrestling so far - CM Punk has returned to WWE! Well, sort out. He appeared during this week's WWE Backstage on FOX and has been announced as making periodic appearances on WWE Backstage going forward.

Naturally the hype around this has been monumental with so much news coming out of it. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have teased physical altercations with him, Renee Young called WWE cowards,

But is there a chance that this WWE Backstage appearance from CM Punk could lead to something more? People have gone to great lengths to specify that Punk has signed a deal with FOX and not WWE and that he absolutely isn't returning to the ring. That might be true for now, but come on! This is wrestling.

So, what could WWE be planning for CM Punk?

#3 WWE could reform Nexus

CM Punk could lead NXT

One of CM Punk's more memorable storylines was his involvement with Nexus when he ousted former leader Wade Barrett to take over leadership of the group of rebellious and destruction former NXT stars.

It was Punk's leadership of the New Nexus that led to his most iconic WWE moment - the now infamous Pipe Bomb, which many consider to be one of Punk's and WWE's best moments as a whole.

So, it would be an obvious move for WWE to make given that Punk is now just a hairs-width away in-ring competition for them again. But how likely is it?

Well, Survivor Series is not too far away and this year there's a twist - it's not just RAW vs SmackDown, it's now RAW vs SmackDown vs NXT. We've already seen NXT Superstars invading both shows with the leader seemingly being Adam Cole (as he's NXT Champion).

But what if the leader of the NXT invasions was actually someone who has history of leading a group of NXT stars against main roster competition - CM Punk.

