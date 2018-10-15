×
3 things likely to happen this week on WWE TV, and 2 things unlikely to happen

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Preview
1.19K   //    15 Oct 2018, 21:11 IST

Will The Brothers of Destruction accept DX's challenge
This week's programming on WWE TV is one that can't be missed. As announced earlier, Seth Rollins will take on Drew McIntyre, and Dean Ambrose will battle Dolph Ziggler to earn the chance to enter WWE's first World Cup, likely to be held this November.

SmackDown also will celebrate its 1000th episode in WWE history this Tuesday night, and as announced, Rey Mysterio will return after a long time to take on the current United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the winner of the match will secure a place in the aforementioned World Cup.

So due to the announcements and rumors, i present to you five things likely to happen or not on this week's WWE TV. So lets get started without further ado.

#5 Will happen - Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose qualify for WWE World Cup

In order to add more sense to the storyline, Seth and Dean both need to qualify for the World Cup
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are already scheduled to face their respective opponents this night on Raw. As announced, Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre, and Dean Ambrose will face Dolph Ziggler in singles matches, and the winner of both matches will qualify for the upcoming WWE World Cup tournament.

As noted, John Cena, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, and Kurt Angle have already qualified for the aforementioned tournament.

As seen last week, Dean Ambrose walked out on his Shield buddies, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins after they lost a tag match. WWE has frequently teased a potential break-up of The Shield for a few weeks now, and hopefully, they will continue to do so.

In order to add more sense to the storyline, Seth and Dean both need to qualify for the World Cup. The company may use the match to create more heat between the two brothers, and this will eventually aid in breaking up The Hounds of Justice.

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
