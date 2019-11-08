3 Things we know about The Fiend so far

Aryan Tiwari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Nov 2019, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

YOWIE WOWIE!!

After losing the WWE Championship to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33, nothing seemed to work for Bray Wyatt. He was no longer the terrifying cult leader, just a creepy man whose words rang hollow. His tag title reign with the 'WOKEN' Matt Hardy didn't do anything to revive Wyatt's career either. Losing the straps to the B Team was the final nail in the coffin. A great talent who was touted to be the next Undertaker was damaged beyond repair. For all intents and purposes, it appeared that the legend of Bray Wyatt had come to an unceremonious end.

April 22, 2019: After WrestleMania 35, WWE was building toward their next PPV, Money in the Bank. That was when an interesting vignette aired on RAW. Gone was the deranged psychopathic Bray Wyatt, who was instead replaced by a good-natured children's show host.

The old Bray Wyatt was routinely criticized by fans, but this new inception took everyone by surprise and was met with great fanfare. The Fiend quickly became the hottest thing in the pro-wrestling industry and is now the Universal Champion. With his triumphant return, Bray Wyatt has proven that his legend has only just begun.

Although Wyatt's new gimmick is clouded in mystery and may never be fully understood, there are quite a few things that we have learned about The Fiend over the last several months. Here are three things we know about The Fiend so far.

Special Mentions:

Wyatt drawing power from the Red Light

You can’t kill it.



Under the red light...



the Zombie man rules the Universe #YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/MqV8L1rgqb — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019

The Fiend is a one of a kind Superstar and has several qualities that set him apart from the rest of the WWE roster. The inclusion of red light in his matches is one such thing. The aesthetic insures that The Fiend's matches look entirely different from any other wrestler's.

My colleague Rick Ucchino covered this topic in detail in another article which you can read here. Ucchino suspects that The Fiend draws some sort of power from the red light.

Of the many lesser-known things about Wyatt, one is that he believes in the gradual development of his gimmick. Thus, the introduction of the red light may be fully explained as time progresses, but one thing is certain, Wyatt will capitalize on it to improve The Fiend character over the long-term.

Advertisement

Fiend may get a custom Universal Championship

That's Wyatt's new Universal Title. Really?

Bray Wyatt hosted a 'special episode' of the Firefly Fun House on WWE Backstage's FS1 debut. Wyatt would introduce himself to an entirely new audience and show off his newly won Universal Championship.

There wasn't anything special about Wyatt's 'touch' on the belt, except for the side plates having the Fiend's face on it, but WWE is unlikely to allow the Blue Brand's top championship to have a red strap for long.

Just like Daniel Bryan's 'Planet's Champion' gimmick was enhanced by a custom title, The Fiend may soon be getting one of his very own. Wyatt may have teased as much in the tweet below.

1 / 4 NEXT