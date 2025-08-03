3 Things WWE got right on Night One of SummerSlam 2025

Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025 was a roller-coaster ride, to say the least. According to WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, the fans haven't seen anything yet, as he promised Night Two was going to be even bigger.On Night Two, John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. Women's World Champion Naomi will put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Similarly, AJ Styles will be looking to dethrone Dominik Mysterio as Intercontinental Champion. Jacob Fatu will also battle Solo Sikoa to win back his United States Championship, and that too in a Steel Cage Match.While Night Two could indeed be bigger than Night One, the company still got many things right on the first day.In this listicle, we will list three things WWE got right on the first night of SummerSlam 2025.#3. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss winning the WWE Women's Tag Team TitlesCharlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss from SmackDown have dethroned Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. What's good about this result is that a newly formed team of Charlotte and Alexa was the one to dethrone Raquel and Roxanne Perez.The titles have been revolving around teams from RAW for the last six months. Raquel and Liv Morgan lost the titles to Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41, but they won back the gold on RAW the very next day. When Liv Morgan vacated the gold, Raquel and Roxanne won it back at WWE Evolution last month against three other teams. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile this is the second tag title win for Charlotte and the fourth tag team gold for Alexa, these two haven't previously competed together as a team. It will be interesting to see how these two former WWE SmackDown Women's Champions fare as a tag team unit.#2. Drew McIntyre finally won at a big WWE PLE, with Logan PaulDrew McIntyre finally winning at a big WWE event, after three consecutive losses, was another good thing to come out of SummerSlam this year. The Scottish Warrior's booking in WWE in the last three months had been quite surprising, though.He lost a one-on-one match to Randy Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Before this, he lost a Steel Cage Match to Damian Priest at SNME in May. And at WWE Backlash, he lost the Fatal Four-Way match to Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. As a heel, these losses were starting to affect his credibility with the fans, and he desperately needed a win. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat this win at a historic SummerSlam, along with Logan Paul against his former rival, Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll, comes as a relief for The Scottish Psycopath. He is one of the top heels on the blue brand, and this victory will certainly boost his morale.#1. Mind-blowing main event with Seth Rollins returning and cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcaseThe biggest banger of the night was Seth Rollins returning to cash in his Money in the Bank contract against CM Punk, who had defeated Gunther to win a world title in WWE after 12 years.The Visionary came out on crutches, seemingly teasing that he would have his eyes on Punk's title, doubling down on his previous promise that he wouldn't let Punk be a champion. He started to walk back, and then stopped all of a sudden. He threw the crutches away and took off the leg brace he was wearing. Within seconds, he took off his shirt and ran to the ring with the briefcase to attack Punk.The fans were watching this with their jaws dropped because Rollins was considered to be legitimately injured and was expected to stay away from the ring for the next few months. However, The Architect had been simply plotting a sinister plan in his mind, waiting for the opportune moment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe attacked Punk with the briefcase and then cashed in. He needed only one Curb Stomp after the bell rang to beat Punk, who was already out of breath after a battle with Gunther.Seth Rollins had pulled another heist of the century, something he did a decade ago in 2015 at WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.Many fans have still not been able to process what happened in those last five minutes of SummerSlam. Now, Monday Night RAW this week is going to be extremely interesting when Punk and Rollins come face-to-face once again.