3 WWE Superstars who were allegedly hard to work with and 3 who were supportive

Much like a duet, a traditional singles pro-wrestling bout needs both of the competitors to understand each other and cooperate during the rehearsal and the actual performance. For instance, in WWE, if one of the wrestlers is hard to work with behind the scenes, and is causing problems to the other while preparing for their match, the eventual outing won't end well for the two and certainly won't engage the audience.

WWE's history is filled with Superstars who were notorious for being extremely hard to work with and oftentimes refused to cooperate with fellow wrestlers before their matches or in general. There were also many more who have been praised universally for being very supportive, helpful, or easy to work with. In the following list, let's take a look at 3 wrestlers from each category.

#6 AJ Lee (allegation made by Cameron)

AJ Lee

AJ Lee is praised by many among the WWE Universe for being the unsung hero of the Women's Revolution. The arrival of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks on the main roster is dubbed as the moment that kicked off the Women's Revolution, but it was the collective effort of Lee, Paige and a few others that initially lit the fire that would grow with each passing week. Former WWE Diva Cameron, although respects Lee's work ethic, made it clear that she was hard to work with.

For someone who was new, I wish I could have had someone who was a little bit more guiding and not just kind of like leave me out with the wolves.

I respected how far and the impact she did make on the division. It's just you know some people just can be a little difficult to work with sometimes.

Lee's main roster career lasted for around four years. She left WWE around a year after CM Punk's controversial WWE exit in 2014 and hasn't made a return to the company in any capacity since then.