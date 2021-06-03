3 WWE Superstars who should confront Edge when he returns & 3 who shouldn't

Edge is set to return to WWE this July 16th on SmackDown. It will be the start of WWE's 25-city tour, and Friday Night SmackDown will be graced with three big returns - Edge, Sasha Banks, and the WWE Universe.

It will be interesting to see who The Rated-R Superstar begins a rivalry with when he returns. When we last saw him, his run started with a Royal Rumble 2021 victory and culminated in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match also involving Daniel Bryan.

Here are three superstars who should confront Edge on SmackDown and three who shouldn't:

#3. Should confront Edge: Roman Reigns

While rumors are going around about SummerSlam being headlined by a blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and John Cena, that could always change. The originally scheduled main event of WrestleMania 37 Night Two was Roman Reigns vs. Edge, but WWE decided to add Daniel Bryan to the mix.

Bryan turned out to be a great addition in hindsight, being a part of the best WrestleMania main event in at least six years. However, one person who didn't want Bryan involved in the match was the man himself.

The argument made by him was that he wasn't needed in the WrestleMania main event, and felt that Reigns vs. Edge was big enough to headline the show. It's hard to disagree with him, and if Cena vs. Reigns doesn't work out, re-booking the original WrestleMania 37 main event would be a great idea.

Since we never got to see the Roman Reigns vs. Edge singles match, what better stage to put it on than the second biggest show of the year? In terms of expected attendance, SummerSlam could be larger than WrestleMania 37.

While there might be some fans complaining about WWE re-running a program, we never got to see the actual match. This would, of course, require Edge returning as a babyface. He had a brief run as a heel this year, but since the crowds are returning, it won't be difficult for WWE to quietly bring him back as a babyface.

