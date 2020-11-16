Most commonly, WWE performers seem to date fellow wrestlers. The reason behind this that the wrestling business is highly grueling and often involves a non-stop schedule that includes a lot of traveling, training, and appearances on television, as well as fan events and interviews.

However, some WWE Superstars have had relationships with celebrities as well. Multiple WWE Superstars in recent years have been known to have dated some of the biggest names in television, film, and music, amongst others. Some WWE Superstars have even enjoyed relationships with Hollywood royalty, in some cases.

In some instances, WWE Superstars have gone on to get engaged to their celebrity dates - the most recent being Alexa Bliss, who has just announced that she said to famous singer-songwriter, Ryan Cabrera.

With that in mind, let's have a look at 3 WWE Superstars who dated celebrities and 2 who got engaged to them.

#5 Dated: WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and Jeff Dye

Currently, Becky Lynch is engaged to her fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, and the pair are expecting their first child. Before her relationship with Seth Rollins, who was a longtime close friend, Becky Lynch was in a relationship with comedian and television personality, Jeff Dye.

The relationship between Dye and Lynch was short-lived, lasting a few months before they broke up. They were often spotted together out and about with friends, and Dye has claimed multiple times that he was a big wrestling fan before dating Becky Lynch.

Advertisement

After their breakup, Jeff Dye made a handful of harsh comments about the new relationship between Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins online and in interviews that didn't go down too well with fans, which he later apologized for.

Most recently, Jeff Dye is said to be in a relationship with American television star Kristin Callavari, who is perhaps best known for being on reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills.