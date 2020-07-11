3 WWE Superstars who hate John Cena in real-life and 4 who love him

Being the biggest name in WWE, John Cena has managed to make a number of friends and enemies along the way.

While the WWE Universe has always loved the Doctor of Thuganomics, many men backstage were not too fond of him.

John Cena has competed against wrestlers of different generations

WWE is one of the biggest entertainment companies that heavily rely on storylines to build upon their rivalries and in-ring matches.

To make the magic happen, the company divides its Superstars into a group of babyfaces and heels, and allows Superstars from each category to go at each other so the crowds know who to support and who to “Boo”.

While Superstars keep switching between babyface and heel characters depending on their gimmick and the situation they are in, there are a few Superstars who have largely remained babyfaces for the majority of their career and become the poster boys of the company.

One man who is well known to do this is none-other-than John Cena, who remained a crowd-favorite for the most part.

Not only did Cena’s on-screen character help him gain a lot of fans and a few haters, but he also managed to get into some mixed relationships with other Superstars backstage. While some Superstars absolutely adore the 16-time World Champion, others simply hate him for various reasons.

In this article, we will look at the 3 WWE Superstars who don’t like the Doctor of Thuganomics and 4 Superstars who really like him behind the scenes.

#3 Hates him: Chavo Guerrero

Chavo was never too fond of John Cena

Eddie Guerrero and John Cena enjoyed some of the best matches together in the ring, and Cena paid a rich tribute to the late WWE Superstar following his death.

While Eddie may have been close to Cena, his nephew Chavo Guerrero does not like the 16-time World Champion and how ‘overrated’ he is.

Chavo has shown no respect for the man who stands for Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect, and has been extremely vocal about his dislike towards him.

Chavo doesn't think John Cena is the best in WWE

Taking to his official Twitter account, Chavo has been critical of Cena’s position in the company and the status he enjoys, going as far as to say that Cena is nowhere near the likes of Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

In a separate tweet, Chavo has stated that he does not think that Cena deserves to break ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair’s record for the most World Championships for WWE, and has called for a boycott of all Cena matches if he goes on to break the record.

This shows that Chavo is not a fan of Cena’s in-ring work, and has stated that he could outwrestle the Superstar with one hand tied behind his back!

Now, my opinion...Cena is better than me on the mike,but I could out wrestle Cena with my eyes closed and 1 hand tied behind my back! Truth! — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) September 20, 2011

Lol...some1 just said Cena is a better athlete than Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior! Lol are u retarded? No offense to a challenge person — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) September 20, 2011

Lets get something straight. not jealous of Cena.I just think he sucks as a wrestler.Good on the mic though.I think @CMPunk &Orton are good — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) December 6, 2011

I hear many people putting their names into the hat to Face @JohnCena at Wrestlemania. Well here’s mine...Cena, The Guerreros help mold u, but we didn’t teach you everything...there’s still a lot in This Tank! 💪🏼 #topofmygame #luchaunderground #muchrespect — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) February 28, 2018

Chavo’s Twitter rants are very well known to the WWE Universe who had a few nasty things to say about the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion themselves.

While the two men are on completely different career paths now, it seems like they won’t be looking at each other in the eye for any reason any time soon.

