3 WWE Superstars who opted not to work due to COVID-19 (and 2 that were asked not to)

The WWE roster has been noticeably impacted by COVID-19.

Some WWE Superstars have chosen not to perform, whilst others have been forced to stay away.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on WWE.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has consistently managed to produce new content ever since the global outbreak. One thing that has not remained consistent during that period, though, is the look of the rosters on each brand.

WWE released a number of Superstars in mid-April as part of cost-cutting measures. On top of that, Brock Lesnar has gone on his usual post-WrestleMania sabbatical, whilst Becky Lynch began a leave of absence from the company after announcing her pregnancy.

Friday Night SmackDown Proceeds With No Live Audience



Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, FL, with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/o9mR2SNhAj — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2020

Other WWE roster changes, though, have been directly forced because of COVID-19. Ever since WWE moved its television production to a largely closed set at the Performance Center, the company has insisted that any performer who does not feel comfortable with working tapings in the current climate is free to opt not to attend. WWE also assured those who did take this decision that their spot on the card would not be affected as a result.

Several WWE Superstars exercised this right out of concern for themselves and their families. As a result, these individuals have not been seen live in person on WWE television for quite some time. In contrast, some other talent has been asked to stay away from the Performance Center for a period on the grounds

Here are 3 WWE Superstars who have opted not to work due to COVID-19, as well as 2 that were asked not to attend.

#5 Kyle O'Reilly (Personal Decision)

Kyle O' Reilly has previously spoken about dealing with diabetes.

A former three-time NXT Team Champion, Kyle O'Reilly was once told by doctors that being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes had put an end to his dream of competing in a WWE ring. Determined not to give up on his goals, the Undisputed Era member defied medical expectations and has forged an exceptional career for himself.

However, as O'Reilly's condition leaves him more vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, the 33-year-old has not been present at any WWE television tapings since the crisis began. The last time O'Reilly was featured live and in-person on NXT was as part of the March 11 episode.

That is not to say, though, that O'Reilly has not featured on NXT at all since the pandemic started. WWE has featured him several times via video, including a four-way call between all members of the Undisputed Era on May 13.

Naturally, Kyle O'Reilly will not be returning to WWE until it is deemed medically safe to do so. The Undisputed Era is such a huge act in NXT that O'Reilly will likely be able to pick up where he left off once the threat of the virus has subsided.

