3 WWE Superstars who could replace Sami Zayn as CM Punk’s tag team partner

Sami Zayn and CM Punk are set to team up against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, with how unpredictable things can get, it's always possible The Best in the World could need a new partner in his corner.

Ad

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman have wreaked havoc on WWE RAW since they came together, with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn being the first targets. Jey Uso also came close to losing the World Heavyweight Championship to the group last week, but he was saved by Punk and Sami.

This week, the stars went face-to-face, setting up a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event next week. However, there's still the possibility that Punk will be left without a partner due to Zayn either getting attacked or betraying him ahead of the show. However, there are some reliable names The Best in the World can expect to be on his corner if needed.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at three WWE stars who could replace Sami Zayn to be CM Punk's tag team partner at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Roman Reigns and CM Punk have a lot of unfinished business against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman

Ad

As mentioned above, Roman Reigns was one of the first superstars Paul Heyman's faction attacked alongside CM Punk. After Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns at WrestleMania 41, the new group proceeded to attack the two stars again on the RAW after 'Mania episode. While The Best in the World has already returned, the same can't be said for The Tribal Chief. However, that may change soon.

Reigns and Punk teaming up isn't new, as they were seen on the same side at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Now, instead of it being a favor to the Hall of Famer, their alliance could serve as a revenge for the former Special Counsel of The Bloodline.

Ad

#2. Jimmy Uso could be present on behalf of his brother

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Uso hasn't had a match since Gunther brutally attacked him on the Road to WrestleMania 41. However, he has appeared on television to celebrate Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship win. It should also be noted that he was back in action during a recent dark match. Jimmy certainly has reason to intervene after the trio targeted The Yeet Master.

As seen in his exchange with The Ring General, Jimmy will go to great lengths to protect his brother. After the faction tried to cheat their way to the World Heavyweight Title, Jimmy could align himself with Punk as a way to protect his brother.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE television for a while, with his last appearance coming at WrestleMania 41. At the Show of Shows, Cody lost the Undisputed Championship to John Cena. The events on Monday Night RAW could certainly be the reason The American Nightmare finally returns.

The former Undisputed Champion has a hot-and-cold friendship with Punk, but Seth's actions may cause Rhodes to feel betrayed. Cody seeing his friend align with somebody like Heyman, whom they were deeply against at WrestleMania XL, could bring Rhodes off the sidelines and he could side with CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More