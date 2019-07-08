3 WWE Superstars that recently renewed their contracts and 2 that unexpectedly left the company

Let's find out which WWE Superstar agreed to re-sign and which didn't

WWE is having a tough time right now. Not only are they struggling to get high viewerships, but some of their top Superstars are planning to leave the company once their contracts expire. Recently, I wrote an article on WWE Superstars that will likely renew their contract and some who will leave. It received a great response from the readers and also gave me an idea for this article.

In case you didn’t know, Vince McMahon has made a strategy to retain his Superstars from leaving and that is by giving them massive money offers that they couldn’t reject. Even though this technique is working for most Superstars, it didn’t work for some and they left WWE.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars that recently re-signed with the company and 2 that didn’t.

#5 and #4 Recently renewed their contract: Mike and Maria Kanellis

Mike and Maria Kanellis renewed their contract despite asking for their release

Mike and Maria Kanellis had a great run in Ring of Honor (ROH). When they joined WWE, fans thought the company would use them correctly, which didn’t happen. Both Superstars were lost in the shuffle with other talents and when they got some television time, it often ended up with them jobbing to other Superstars.

Recently, Maria Kanellis revealed on her Twitter that her (and Mike’s) contracts are going to end in a few weeks. This post made us think that she and her husband are considering to leave WWE for the way they have treated the couple in the company. However, we were proved wrong when both Superstars renewed their contracts.

On Raw, Maria revealed that she is pregnant and then went on to insult her husband, which, according to a rumor, was a punishment given by WWE for hiding this news before re-signing with them.

