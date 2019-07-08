×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 WWE Superstars that recently renewed their contracts and 2 that unexpectedly left the company

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.96K   //    08 Jul 2019, 00:07 IST

Let's find out which WWE Superstar agreed to re-sign and which didn't
Let's find out which WWE Superstar agreed to re-sign and which didn't

WWE is having a tough time right now. Not only are they struggling to get high viewerships, but some of their top Superstars are planning to leave the company once their contracts expire. Recently, I wrote an article on WWE Superstars that will likely renew their contract and some who will leave. It received a great response from the readers and also gave me an idea for this article.

In case you didn’t know, Vince McMahon has made a strategy to retain his Superstars from leaving and that is by giving them massive money offers that they couldn’t reject. Even though this technique is working for most Superstars, it didn’t work for some and they left WWE.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars that recently re-signed with the company and 2 that didn’t.

Also read: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins lose their titles at Extreme Rules

#5 and #4 Recently renewed their contract: Mike and Maria Kanellis


Mike and Maria Kanellis renewed their contract despite asking for their release
Mike and Maria Kanellis renewed their contract despite asking for their release

Mike and Maria Kanellis had a great run in Ring of Honor (ROH). When they joined WWE, fans thought the company would use them correctly, which didn’t happen. Both Superstars were lost in the shuffle with other talents and when they got some television time, it often ended up with them jobbing to other Superstars. 

Recently, Maria Kanellis revealed on her Twitter that her (and Mike’s) contracts are going to end in a few weeks. This post made us think that she and her husband are considering to leave WWE for the way they have treated the couple in the company. However, we were proved wrong when both Superstars renewed their contracts.

On Raw, Maria revealed that she is pregnant and then went on to insult her husband, which, according to a rumor, was a punishment given by WWE for hiding this news before re-signing with them.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Shinsuke Nakamura
Advertisement
3 WWE Superstars that are likely going to renew their contracts and 2 that likely to leave
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on renewed contracts, long-term strategy
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Two more Superstars leave as real-life couple released by company
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars That Could be unhappy about their spot within the Company
RELATED STORY
3 WWE employees Vince McMahon recently fired and 2 that actually quit 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who rejected massive contract offers given by Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars that aren't going to retire anytime soon and 2 that have probably wrestled their final match
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE superstars dislike the most about the company right now
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who are rumored to join AEW and 2 that won't
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who left the company due to creative differences
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us