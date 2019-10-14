3 WWE Superstars who are currently injured and 2 that might be ready to return

Drew McIntyre and Ronda Rousey

Injuries are one of the most frustrating things in wrestling, for both fans and wrestlers. Not only does it alter a Superstar's ongoing storyline, but injuries can change an entire career trajectory. Fans want their favorite wrestlers to return to WWE as soon as possible, but unfortunately this is often an impossibility.

Injuries come without prior notice and while WWE often wants to continue a storyline once a wrestler gets medically cleared, several factors come into play. For instance, a Superstar who was feuding for a World Title before might find it difficult to re-enter the title scene upon his or her return, especially if another Superstar has taken their spot as a top contender. They could be forced to wait a little longer or the creative team could alter their direction entirely and move the returning Superstar to a new feud.

Here are 3 WWE Superstars who are currently recovering from an injury and 2 that might be ready to return as soon as the company allows them to.

#3 Injured: Samoa Joe

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe

In September, during the King of the Ring tournament, Samoa Joe wrestled in a Triple Threat Match against Ricochet and King Corbin. Joe lost the match and broke his thumb, in the process.

While speaking about Samoa Joe's injury via the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer revealed that the injury is significant and there isn’t a time frame set for Joe’s in-ring return.

When Joe does return to WWE, creative could push him like the monster heel he was during his run in NXT, as fans will be clamoring for his in-ring return.

