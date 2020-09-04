3 WWE Superstars who are yet to win a match in 2020 and 3 who are yet to lose

2020 has arguably been one of the most unique years for WWE as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected WWE's programming in a huge way. Things were normal during the first couple of months of the year. But since then, WWE has been forced to hold all their shows without live fans at the Performance Center. They recently moved to the Amway Center in Orlando and have introduced WWE ThunderDome to let fans attend the shows virtually.

Two-third of the year has already gone and despite all the troubles in the world, WWE Superstars have continued to entertain us. Some of these Superstars have really impressed with their dominating performances while some others have struggled to pick up even a single victory this year.

Let's take a look at three WWE Superstars who are yet to win a match in 2020 and three others who are yet to lose one.

#3 Yet to lose a WWE match in 2020: Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch QUEEN- RAW pic.twitter.com/4aHZ2yUkns — M I N O O 🤍 || 𝗶 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗸𝘆 (@TheManMinoo) September 2, 2020

The rise of Becky Lynch has been one of the best things to happen in WWE in the last couple of years. From being nothing more than a mid-carder, she proved her worth and became one of the biggest names in the company. Lynch even main evented WrestleMania 35.

In the last two years, Becky Lynch has rarely lost any matches. In 2020, she wrestled a total of 17 matches and won all of them. She successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. Becky Lynch also defeated many Superstars like Natalya, Asuka, and others.

On the Monday Night RAW after WWE Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch revealed her pregnancy. Lynch announced that she will be going away from WWE to start her family with WWE Superstar and her fiance Seth Rollins. She handed over her RAW Women's title to Asuka, who won the MITB women's match one day before that segment. It is to be seen if and when The Man will return to WWE.