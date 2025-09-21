4 Burning questions after WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

WWE successfully had its first Premium Live Event, Wrestlepalooza, on ESPN. It was a well-received show with some thrilling encounters between the superstars. The tone for the night was set with Brock Lesnar and John Cena seemingly competing in a one-on-one match for the final time. The emotions soared high as Lesnar tore apart Cena in a repeat of what he did to The Champ at SummerSlam in 2014.

Jey and Jimmy Uso also had to taste defeat at the hands of Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed after putting up a good fight. Similarly, Stephanie Vaquer triumphed over IYO SKY to win her first Women's World Championship.

In the second-to-last match of the night, CM Punk and AJ Lee stood tall against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. However, after what went down inside the squared circle, it doesn't seem that their tale is over, and there could be more to it. And in the main event of the show, Cody Rhodes successfully retained the Undisputed Championship against Drew McIntyre.

The show, however, also left us with a few questions, and in this listicle, we will list them.

#4. Why is The Undertaker inducting Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame?

The first question is, why did The Undertaker announce Stephanie McMahon's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2026? And it was done peculiarly with The Deadman coming out on his Harley Davidson bike and then sitting beside Stephanie, who was sitting in the crowd.

This could have been done instead by Stephanie's husband, and the current WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The moment would have been more surreal if Hunter had made the announcement at the beginning of the PLE, when he kicked off the show. Since Stephanie has been part of storylines involving Triple H, the announcement coming from The Game would have been more appropriate.

#3. Is Brock Lesnar a member of The Vision?

The next burning question is: Is Brock Lesnar part of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction, The Vision? The gossip started after this week's SmackDown episode when Lesnar and Paul Heyman came face-to-face, and Lesnar told Heyman that they needed to talk. The speculations intensified when Paul Heyman, much to the surprise of the fans, came out to announce for Brock Lesnar before his match with Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

Lesnar could well be a part of Heyman's group since the two have worked together for a long time in the company. The Beast is a heel at the moment, and his inclusion in Seth Rollins' faction would change the fortune of the group. We might get a complete answer to this on RAW this week.

#2. Who’s next for John Cena?

John Cena lost his bout against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza fair and square. Cena is also unlikely to challenge Lesnar for a rematch. However, The Champ still has nearly three months left to his retirement, and he would want to sign off on a high.

So, the question is, who would be John Cena's next opponent? Will it be his former rival, AJ Styles? Or will it be Gunther against whom Cena has never had a single match? Roman Reigns could also be Cena's next opponent, as The Champ has never won a single match against The OTC1 in WWE. The two have squared off against each other 11 times, and Reigns has beaten Cena in all their matches.

Cena's next WWE match is scheduled for Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025. It remains to be seen whom he will face in the marquee event.

#1. What was the point of Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes headlining the show if there was no title change?

The most thought-provoking question after Wrestlepalooza is, why did WWE have Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes in the main event when there wasn't any title change? Before the event, it was expected that either Brock Lesnar and John Cena's match or CM Punk and AJ Lee's Mixed Tag Team match against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would main event the night.

Even though the show was a good one with some decent matches, it didn't end on a high note.

WWE is known for pulling off surprises in the main event, but this was an event devoid of any such drama in the last match of the night. The American Nightmare was expected to retain the gold against McIntyre, and quite frankly, his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior also wasn't built up well enough to lead to the main event.

