4 current champions in WWE under the age of 30

Most current champions in WWE are currently over the age of 30. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, for example, is 37. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther is 35, the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is 33, and the United States Champion Bobby Lashley is 46.

However, the company currently has a few younger champions. They are now in their mid and late 20s. While one of these superstars is on the main roster, a few others are active on NXT.

Here are four current champions in WWE under the age of 30.

#4 & #3. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson)

After competing for a while on the independent circuit, Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) debuted in WWE in February 2019. About a year later, the two superstars signed an official contract with the Stamford-based company.

Pretty Deadly wrestled for about a year on NXT UK, during which they held the NXT UK Tag Team Titles for 287 days between February 2021 and December of that same year.

Last April, Wilson and Prince made their official debut on NXT. That same month, they captured the NXT Tag Team Championships after winning a Gauntlet Match involving Legado Del Fantasma, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Grayson Waller & Sanga, and The Creed Brothers.

Although they lost their titles to The Creed Brothers last June, Pretty Deadly recaptured them earlier this month after winning a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Elimination Match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships at Worlds Collide.

The current NXT Tag Team Champions are both in their 20s. While Elton Prince is 25, Kit Wilson is 28.

#2. NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is the youngest champion in WWE

In February 2021, Bron Breakker signed a developmental contract with WWE. He has since been an active competitor on NXT. Less than a year later, the 24-year-old captured his first title after defeating Tomasso Ciampa at New Year's Evil to become the NXT Champion.

Breakker held the NXT Championship for 63 days before losing it to Dolph Ziggler at Roadblock in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Ciampa.

On the April 4 episode of Monday Night RAW, Breakker made a rare appearance on the red brand to challenge Ziggler for the NXT Championship. He successfully defeated the 42-year-old to recapture the title.

Earlier this month, Rick Steiner's son defeated Tyler Bate to unify the NXT Championship and the NXT UK Title. At 24, Breakker is currently the youngest champion in the Stamford-based company.

#1. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

After joining WWE in 2014, Liv Morgan spent about three years on NXT before making her main roster debut in 2017. Over the past five years, the New Jersey native has had a few shots at the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles but came up short.

However, Morgan finally captured her first title in WWE after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and defeating Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

At 28, the former member of The Riott Squad is currently one of the youngest champions in the company. She is also one of the youngest to hold the title.

Morgan is currently feuding with Ronda Rousey on the blue brand. The two will square off for the SmackDown Women's Championship again on October 8 at Extreme Rules. Earlier this month, the 28-year-old successfully defended her title against Rousey's real-life friend Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far