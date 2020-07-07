4 current and former WWE stars who are pregnant right now and 3 who recently gave birth

Many congratulations to these WWE stars for this massive next step in their lives!

There are many WWE Superstars on the current women's division who are mothers and some who will soon be one.

Vatsal Rathod

Stacy Keibler (left); The Bella Twins (right)

Being a mother is one of the greatest feelings in the world, even if you are a highly successful WWE Superstar. All the glory of the WWE Universe chanting your name to carrying a championship around your waist can't compare to the happiness of having your child in your arms.

There are several WWE Superstars on the current women's roster of the company who are mothers and are still doing great in their careers. At the same time, there are many who recently became mothers or are currently pregnant.

Let's take a look at four current and former WWE stars who are pregnant right now and three who recently gave birth. Many congratulations to all these strong and beautiful ladies for this massive new phase of their life.

#4 Pregnant: Becky Lynch

In what was one of the most emotional segments on WWE Programming this year, Becky Lynch appeared on the RAW after Money in the Bank and announced that she'll be going away from WWE for a while as he and Seth Rollins are going to have a baby soon. No one was expecting such a huge announcement as she was the reigning RAW Women's Champion at that time. She passed on her title to the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank winner, Asuka, revealing that the match was actually for the RAW Women's title.

During a recent appearance on The Bellas Podcast, Becky Lynch revealed what was going on in her mind on the day she made the announcement.

“It was a crazy day. It was a very emotional day, because then you kind of realize, ‘Oh wait, no. This is where I started my journey. I came here on my own, just not sure if I’d make it. Just for a year straight, thinking that I was gonna get fired, you know, on any given Friday. And then to have gone through that, and then realize that ‘Okay, now I’m gonna be leaving here with a family. It’s just wild.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Signing with WWE in 2013, Becky Lynch rose to fame after she debuted her "The Man" gimmick in 2018 and has since become one of the biggest WWE Superstars on the current roster and the face of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW. She won the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in 2019 and became the first women to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's title at the same time. WWE is surely going to miss her!

