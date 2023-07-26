8 current WWE Superstars who don't get along in real-life

WWE Superstars spend a lot of time together on the road. While most of them bond well and create memories that last for a long time, there are also instances of real-life friction between performers. From creative reasons to botches during a match, disagreements between wrestlers can take place for multiple reasons.

Some superstars simply choose to bury the hatchet, whereas others hold on to grudges for a long time. While some talents remain tight-lipped about disliking fellow workers, certain stars speak about their confrontations in public.

Today, we will look at eight current superstars in WWE who are not very fond of each other:

#4 WWE stars Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Back in the day, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair used to be the best of friends. However, an act by Flair on SmackDown seemingly left Lynch enraged. During an episode of the blue show in 2021, The Queen and Lynch were supposed to exchange belts since they were switching brands.

While the script allegedly called for Flair to do a certain thing, she instead dropped the belt down, which was not a part of the plan. This led to The Man being enraged, and the two argued backstage. Since then, Becky Lynch revealed that she and The Queen do not speak with each other.

#3 Paul Heyman and AJ Styles

Since making his WWE debut in 2016, AJ Styles has become one of the biggest superstars in WWE. However, things changed in 2019 when Styles was drafted to RAW. At the time, Paul Heyman was the executive director of the brand and held a lot of power.

Styles, who was once main-eventing, was now a mid-card wrestler. His buddies and partners, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows too, were seemingly not presented to the best of their abilities. This duo was eventually released. Styles blamed Heyman for Anderson and Gallows being fired, whereas Heyman declined to speak about the beef.

#2 Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle

Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle both had careers in UFC. While Lesnar was a star in WWE before he moved to the Mixed Martial Arts company, Riddle was a UFC fighter first. After his career with UFC was done, The Original Bro was looking for a new home. That's when the 37-year-old made a switch to pro wrestling.

Since the very beginning of his career, Matt Riddle had been mentioning Brock Lesnar's name. He also added that he wanted to retire The Beast. However, this did not sit well with the multi-time world champion.

Before a match, Lesnar reportedly approached Riddle and asked him to stop using his name. He also mentioned that, as far as he was concerned, he wouldn't share the ring with the former United States Champion.

#1 Cody Rhodes - Seth Rollins

It is a known fact that Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 to make a name for himself. After a successful run in AEW, Rhodes returned last year and feuded with Seth Rollins. While the duo put on a great show during their trilogy, The American Nightmare revealed that he did not like Rollins. However, there was no personal reason behind the same.

Rhodes mentioned that he did not get along with Rollins because he had a professional competition with The Visionary. However, The American Nightmare also added that he liked Becky Lynch. Based on Rhodes' statement, it seems as if there is a chance of him and Rollins getting along with each other someday.

