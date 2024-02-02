4 directions for Bo Dallas if he returns to action in WWE

The WWE Universe and the entire wrestling world as a whole suffered a tragic loss last August when the news broke of Bray Wyatt's untimely passing. At 36, Bray was one of this generation's most popular stars and was believed to be making a return around the time of his passing.

Bray Wyatt comes from a strong wrestling background, the legendary Windham/Rotunda family. He was the son of WWE legend I.R.S. and the grandson of Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan. Bray also left behind a younger brother, former NXT Champion Bo Dallas.

When Bray returned at the 2022 Extreme Rules event, he began a storyline with an ominous, mysterious character named Uncle Howdy. Fans later found out that Bo Dallas was behind the Uncle Howdy mask and while he is still under a WWE contract, his future is unknown. Here is our list of 4 directions for Bo Dallas if he returns to in-ring action.

#4. Bo Dallas returns to the WWE main roster and makes fans "BoLieve" once again

Bo Dallas deserves a true main roster push!

When Bo Dallas made his main roster debut in 2014, there was a lot of hype surrounding the former NXT Champion. Bo had already achieved a great deal of success with NXT and was looking forward to continuing his run with the main roster. Unfortunately, Dallas never reached the same level of dominance that he was used to in Orlando.

During his main run, Bo Dallas always tried to make fans 'BoLieve' in what he was doing. However, the creative powers at the time never allowed him to do so. Bo found himself stuck in the lower-to-mid card of the main roster with highlights being angles like the Social Outcasts. If Dallas returns to action, he has the potential to fulfill the mission he originally set out to accomplish and maybe the WWE Universe will finally BoLieve in him.

#3. Bo Dallas could return to NXT and reclaim the Championship

Bo Dallas was once one of the pillars of NXT's success!

When WWE restructured the developmental system and rebranded FCW into NXT, Bo Dallas was one of the cornerstones of that process. Bo, along with other NXT greats such as Seth Rollins, Adrian Neville, and Big E represent the pillars of the original iteration of the brand.

The current NXT roster is stocked full of premier talent, which is on display every Tuesday night. With that said, there is always room for more quality stars on the roster. Bo Dallas is someone who could not only blend in with the current stars but compete at the main event level and potentially earn another shot at the NXT Championship.

#2. Uncle Howdy could return to WWE and continue the story

At the end of the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event, the lights went out in the arena and fans in attendance knew something memorable was in store before they exited the building. Suddenly, Bray Wyatt appeared, marking the return of the former WWE Champion.

Shortly after Bray Wyatt's epic return, Uncle Howdy's character began to emerge in various segments. Sadly, fans never got to experience the full story of Uncle Howdy, due to Bray's untimely passing. If Bo Dallas returned to action, he could potentially continue that storyline by portraying Uncle Howdy.

#1. Bo Dallas could create a new version of The Wyatt Family in honor of his brother

The Wyatt Family legacy could live on through Bo Dallas.

When The Wyatt Family made their main roster debut in 2013, no one could have predicted the total domination they would enjoy. Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Bray Wyatt captured the hearts of the WWE Universe through their legendary storytelling and complete in-ring dominance.

Sadly, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman are the only living members of The Wyatt Family. Luke Harper passed away before Bray's passing, while he was under contract with AEW. Erick Rowan has been making occasional appearances with AEW, and WWE, as well as multiple independent promotions around the world. If Bo Dallas wanted to recreate his brother's old faction, he could bring in Rowan and Braun Strowman, which would likely be a tremendous hit with the fans.

