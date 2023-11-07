Solo Sikoa is a member of one of the most prestigious and successful wrestling families of all time, The Anoa'i Family. Solo is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and he is the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. Solo is also a cousin of the current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Needless to say, Solo is a part of a "bloodline" with deep roots in professional wrestling history.

As we look back at the recent Crown Jewel premium live event, one of the most notable bouts from that event was the match between Solo Sikoa and John Cena. Cena and Solo had a short build leading up to Crown Jewel. Cena was committed to humbling the Sultan of Spike. Unfortunately for John, things didn't quite work out as planned.

Solo Sikoa not only defeated John Cena at Crown Jewel, he destroyed the 16-time WWE Champion. Now with the John Cena rub under his belt, the question turns to "who's next" for Solo? The first thought would likely be for Sikoa to return to his normal duties as the equalizer for The Bloodline. But maybe it's time for something different. Here's our list of 4 directions for Solo Sikoa after destroying John Cena at Crown Jewel.

#4 - Solo and The Uso's create a new Bloodline to take down Roman Reigns

Solo could lead a new Bloodline.

The Uso's will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time. For well over 2 decades, Jimmy and Jey have been one of the most dominant and consistently productive tag teams of the modern era. For the past few years, their real-life younger brother, Solo Sikoa has been a variable in their careers, and if things align properly, they could all reunite and take on the world as one cohesive unit.

It's obvious that Jimmy and Jey have some issues they need to work out, but they certainly have the ability to fix their issues and make a return to dominance. On the other hand, The Bloodline has been experiencing dissension in the ranks for some time now, and appear to have fractures in their foundation. If The Uso's aligned with Solo Sikoa, they could create an incredible family stable. With Solo at the helm, this trio could go after Roman Reigns and completely dismantle whats left of The Bloodline.

#3 - Solo Sikoa heads to NXT to challenge for Ilja Dragunov's title

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov after winning the title.

When Solo Sikoa signed with WWE in 2021, he was initially assigned to the NXT roster. He made his official debut at Halloween Havoc, where he interrupted Grayson Waller's segment. Solo would spend a short time on the NXT roster before The Bloodline duties came calling.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Carmelo Hayes at NXT No Mercy to become the new NXT Champion. An angle between Ilja and Solo would be a compelling one. These two Superstars don't have an extensive history with one another, but this could set up an interesting dynamic. If WWE creative officials are looking for a new direction, or a new chapter for Solo Sikoa, NXT would provide everything Sikoa needs to reinvent himself.

#2 - Solo Sikoa challenges Logan Paul for the WWE United States Championship

New WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

When Logan Paul first appeared on WWE TV, during a 2021 episode of Smackdown, fans were torn on how they felt about the digital media mogul. Wrestling fans tend to not be too welcoming to "outsiders" infiltrating our sacred sport. With that said, Logan brought something different to the table and he would soon prove his worth as a WWE Superstar.

At Crown Jewel, Logan Paul went face-to-face with an icon, the legendary Hall of Fame luchador, Rey Mysterio. After an instant classic, Logan Paul came out on top as the new WWE United States Champion. Moving forward, it would appear that now that he's a champion, Logan might have to devote more time as an in-ring, and on-air performer. Solo Sikoa is someone who would provide a perfect challenge for Logan and his newly acquired title.

#1 - Solo Sikoa creates his own legacy by going after Roman Reigns' WWE Championship

The Tribal Chief still reigns supreme!

As Roman Reigns relishes in his recent victorious title defense at Crown Jewel, he must now face the future and what, or who may be waiting in the wings, hoping to get a shot at the Tribal Chief. There's a long list of WWE Superstars who would love to step up and challenge Roman for the WWE Universal Championship. One of those challengers might be someone closer to him than he expects.

When Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline, little was known about the newest stablemate. However, as time went on, Solo showed the WWE Universe just how dangerous he was, and how valuable he was to The Bloodline. After everything that has transpired during the faction's destructive run, things are changing and it appears The Bloodline might be nearing the end. With that said, could Solo turn his sights on the highest prize in all of professional wrestling?

Which direction would you like to see Solo take? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here