4 feuds that may start on the WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2025

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW is going to be a grand affair. As we step onto the road to WrestleMania 41, several storylines might start on tonight's show. Royal Rumble 2025 turned out to be a huge spectacle. While the Yeet Master Jey Uso shocked the WWE fans with a thunderous victory, legends such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and John Cena had to bite the dust.

However, the one-hour match also gave a sneak-peak into the upcoming rivalries that WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 41. These rivalries might start on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

This listicle will brief four feuds that may start on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble 2025.

#4 Penta vs. Rey Mysterio

The rivalry between the two greatest luchadors of all time might have just started at Royal Rumble. The two started the Rumble match, with both lasting for a significant period. While they did not eliminate each other, there might be some lingering tension between them.

Trending

It could have been the beginning of a huge storyline between two of the greatest Mexican wrestlers of all time. In essence, it would be a rivalry between the past and the present of WWE.

Penta made his WWE debut a few weeks ago on WWE RAW, while Rey Mysterio has been around since 2002. The Master of the 619 is already 50, and this might be his last WrestleMania. Hence, a clash between Penta and Rey Mysterio at The Grandest Stage of Them All is highly possible.

#3. Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker might come face-to-face on WWE RAW

The clash between two of the most breathtaking stars of WWE will be a treat for the fans. Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker were undoubtedly the breakout stars of WWE in 2024, and their one-on-one clash would simply be an outstanding affair.

During the Rumble match, the two did stand face-to-face but they didn't come to blows. That might take place on WWE RAW tonight. Jacob Fatu already decimated Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event, and now he might challenge Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. At WrestleMania 41, The Samoan Werewolf might beat the former NXT Champion to win his first singles title in WWE.

#2 CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

CM Punk had already called out Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins before the Royal Rumble match. Moreover, after his bizarre elimination by Logan Paul, Punk was left fuming. CM Punk had eliminated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns together just a moment before being dumped out of the ring himself.

Seth Rollins attacked both Roman Reigns and CM Punk after being eliminated, turning heel in the process. Tonight's episode of WWE RAW might have the three of them having a war of words.

They might go into Elimination Chamber 2025 as opponents, and if neither of them wins it, then a Triple Threat encounter at WrestleMania 41 could be on the cards.

#1 Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn

The Yeet Master is expected to be confronted by Sami Zayn for accidentally eliminating him from the Royal Rumble match. They have been friends for long, with Jey backing Zayn on many occasions.

However, the Yeet Master eliminated Sami Zayn, which left The Honorary Uce in utter shock. On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Sami Zayn might confront Jey Uso for turning his back on him. He might attack Jey, turning heel in the process. There is a probability that the two might have a tense face-off tonight as well as on the next few episodes of RAW.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books these two superstars till WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback