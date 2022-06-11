4 greatest Paige matches in WWE

Paige recently announced she was leaving WWE on July 7 after a decade with the company.

The 29-year-old's time in the company had its fair share of ups and downs, with her career-ending injury forcing her out of the ring prematurely. Before she retired, though, the former NXT Women's Champion was a part of some incredible moments and matches in WWE.

Whether it was her bouts in the early days of NXT or once she made her way to the main roster, Paige built an impressive resume of great in-ring work over the years against the likes of Charlotte, Nikki Bella, and more.

On that note, here are the four best Paige matches in WWE.

#4 Paige's bout with Charlotte at Survivor Series made up for a disappointing build

The build-up to Paige's match at Survivor Series 2015 against Charlotte was controversial. The 29-year-old's comments about The Queen's deceased brother Reid left a sour taste in many mouths, including Flair's father, Ric.

The story fell flat and made for uncomfortable television, but the two women made up for it once they stepped into the ring. Their match was superb, with Charlotte showing an aggressive side she rarely displayed up until that point.

Paige was tremendous as well, demonstrating just how talented she was, and the two women put on an excellent match that lasted just under 15 minutes before Flair emerged victorious.

#3 While her match with AJ Lee at Summerslam 2014 made the most of the time it had

Their match at Summerslam wasn't long, but Paige and AJ Lee still had a great bout.

Following Paige's main roster debut, she engaged in a lengthy feud with dominant WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

The two had been embroiled in their story together following Paige's main roster debut when she beat Lee for the championship. Their match at Summerslam 2014, several months later, was among the best of their rivalry.

Long before WWE's women had the opportunity to compete in the 30-minute main events, the two were forced to make the best of what they had in just five minutes.

The match's greatness wasn't hindered by its time constraints. The two gave it their all and showed the world what WWE's women would be capable of if given a chance. Paige won the match, regaining the title after reversing Lee's Black Widow submission into a Ram Paige for a pinfall.

#2 Paige's match with Nikki Bella at Money in the Bank 2015 was one of the best of both women's careers

Paige and Nikki Bella had an incredible bout at Money in the Bank 2015

Paige had excellent chemistry with Nikki Bella, and their match at Money in the Bank 2015 was a fine example.

The two women were in a tough spot, with their match taking place immediately after the event's titular ladder match, but they put on an entertaining bout for 11 minutes.

While Bella was amid her best run in WWE, Paige was incredible as the challenger and even had audiences believing she would dethrone the champion at certain stages.

It wasn't to be, though, and after a bit of twin magic between the Bella Twins, Nikki emerged victorious after hitting the 29-year-old with the Rack Attack. It wasn't just the best match of Bella's lengthy title reign but one of the best of both women's careers.

#1 Paige's bout with Emma at NXT ArRival kickstarted the women's movement in WWE

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



Some people seem to determined to downplay how important this match was in getting the ball rolling. It's really odd. Can we all agree that Emma vs. Paige at #NXT Arrival was important for the women's division?Some people seem to determined to downplay how important this match was in getting the ball rolling. It's really odd. Can we all agree that Emma vs. Paige at #NXT Arrival was important for the women's division?Some people seem to determined to downplay how important this match was in getting the ball rolling. It's really odd. https://t.co/apg8uNdqKQ

Paige's excellent encounter with Emma at NXT's first pay-per-view ArRival paved the way for what would become the women's revolution in WWE.

The two women were both at their very best in the match, with Emma's charming babyface persona as the perfect challenger to the Anti-Diva's cool, mysterious and dark character.

The match was a real eye-opener for fans, showing what sort of wrestling women would be capable of in WWE if given a chance. It was unlike anything the audience had seen from the women on the main roster. The match was largely responsible for the eventual women's revolution that would see the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair main event WrestleMania.

The bout lasted for almost 13 minutes and was an incredibly technical affair. It was electric from start to finish, and the audience grew increasingly invested with each near fall. In the end, Paige emerged victorious and retained her championship.

Paige soon joined the main roster, where she was forced to vacate the NXT Women's Championship once she won the Divas Championship, making this the final defense of her reign. Talk about going out on a high!

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far