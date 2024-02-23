4 impromptu matches that could take place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will air tomorrow night from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be the last Premium Live Event this year on the road to WrestleMania XL.

The event will mainly focus on the men's and women's titular matches, which will determine World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's challengers at the Show of Shows.

Elimination Chamber will also feature Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day putting their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against New Catch Republic. In addition, their stablemate Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

WWE announced an edition of Grayson Waller Effect for the show, which is set to feature special guests Seth Rollins and 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes. With only four matches having been announced for the Premium Live Event so far, WWE could set up some impromptu matches to occur and surprise the fans.

Let's take a look at four impromptu matches that could take place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

#4. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. A-Town Down Under

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller will host the Grayson Waller Effect for the first time ever in his own country tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber. His tag team partner, Austin Theory, will likely accompany him when World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes appear as guests.

Waller and Theory may try to disrespect Rollins and Rhodes, which would lead to things getting physical between them. The Australian crowd would surely love to see Waller compete in his homeland, so it is possible they do that to get a pop from the crowd.

If Rollins is cleared to wrestle, he could team up with The American Nightmare to take on A-Town Down Under in a tag team match. If the match happens, the babyfaces will probably win to maintain their momentum as both of them are expected to main-event WrestleMania this year.

#3. Bronson Reed could have a squash match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Expand Tweet

Throughout the years, WWE has consistently loaded its international Premium Live Events with superstars from the host country to get positive reactions from the crowd. But it is not the case this time.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has booked only four Australian talents for the Elimination Chamber, including Rhea Ripley, Indi Hartwell, and Grayson Waller. The company has also acknowledged Nia Jax being of Australian and Samoan descent.

Many fans were expecting to see other Australian talents like Bronson Reed and Indi Hartwell on the Elimination Chamber match card as well, but they are not booked for the event. However, WWE could change its plans at the last minute and have Bronson Reed compete in a short match at the event.

The former NXT North American Champion was pretty disappointed after failing to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, so Triple H may give him a special moment in his own country. He could squash a local Australian talent or any other wrestler who belongs to the lower card in WWE right now.

#2. Cody Rhodes and Bronson Reed vs. A-Town Down Under

Expand Tweet

2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes will appear on the Grayson Waller Effect alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber tomorrow night. A-Town Down Under could take advantage of the fact that Rollins is currently injured to assault The Visionary and The American Nightmare.

WWE may have Bronson Reed come out in such a scenario to make the save and help Rhodes and Rollins against Waller and Theory.

An angle like this could lead to an impromptu Tag Team match between the team of Cody Rhodes and Bronson Reed and A-Town Down Under at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Damian Priest - World Heavyweight Championship match

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury during his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Jinder Mahal on the January 15 episode of WWE RAW.

The Visionary opted against surgery and is rehabbing his knee to recover in time for WrestleMania. He has already confirmed that he will be ready to compete by the Show of Shows. It has been over a month since The Visionary was sidelined due to his injury, so it is possible that he is cleared to wrestle by now. This would allow Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest to finally cash in his contract on him.

Another shocking scenario could involve Damian Priest secretly getting The Rock's approval to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on an injured Rollins, as The Great One is not on good terms with the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Rock holds more power in WWE now due to his new position on the TKO Board of Directors. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce told Priest he could not cash in his contract on an injured Rollins, so he could surely make such a thing possible. The Stamford-based promotion could even pull a major swerve on the road to WrestleMania and have the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion defeat Rollins to win more gold.

Unless he retains the Tag Team titles at Elimination Chamber, losing to New Catch Republic may push him to a point where he finally cashes in his contract.

Priest winning seems an unlikely victor to some because WWE would surely like a top star the quality of Seth Rollins to walk into the Show of Shows as the World Heavyweight Champion. However, The Judgment Day has been a dominating force over the company since its inception with The Punishment heading the charge.