4 matches that should have been added to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is only a few hours away, and it's definitely got plenty to attract aficionados to tune in.

At times, a limited number of matches on the card can prove beneficial to those that are booked, with enough time to breathe for each bout. Triple H has been smart with his talents, giving them space and time to tell their story, resulting in the best product WWE programming has delivered in a long time.

Here's the thing. This year's event has left out some very important names. We have seen most of these wrestlers being featured prominently on television. So there's nothing to worry about per se, but this is the last Premium Live Event of the year, and it's worth adding crowd favorites from the current roster in such events regularly, who have the potential to be huge draws.

Henceforth, let's look at five matches that should have been added to the card. Maybe not all of them have a place in it, but nonetheless, they're all worthy.

#4. Bray Wyatt's first match since return to WWE in October

The feud between these two is still in its initial stages

Triple H and WWE's creative team seem to be taking their own sweet time to let the Wyatt story play out, but the truth of the matter is that The Eater of Worlds has been back with the promotion since October 8 and has yet to have a match.

The former Universal Champion is considered one of the best storytellers in pro wrestling. He transcends his narratives in a way that attracts even someone who is not necessarily a follower of the sport.

However, holding back Wyatt's return match for so long could make him come off as someone with all talk and no fight, and some fans may feel frustrated with slow storytelling.

While his recent interactions with LA Knight looked intriguing and promising from the point of view of a slow-burn build, the two could have benefited from a match at Survivor Series.

#3. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with a stipulation

The Miz and Dexter Lumis have been feuding for three whole months

Talk about a strange story. The Miz and Dexter Lumis' feud featured stalking, kidnapping, a home invasion, a birthday party crash, and more. Somewhere along the way, RAW's newest addition Johnny Gargano got involved as well.

The storyline may not have worked for many, but it is one of the most dominantly featured on weekly television. A decent 15 minutes could have easily been given to the two men on the Survivor Series card. The mainstream crowd knows what The Miz is capable of.

Both Lumis and the A-Lister have been booked for a match in the Survivor Series fallout edition of RAW on November 28.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III

Brock Lesnar may return tonight to set up a rubber match between the two juggernauts.

Lashley and Lesnar's rubber match is destined to happen on or before WrestleMania in a Premium Live Event.

Bobby Lashley wanting to face Brock Lesnar again makes sense after the events of WWE Crown Jewel. It's also totally possible that The Beast Incarnate may return tonight to set up their rubber match on the road to WrestleMania, but this is the Survivor Series we are talking about.

Granted, the event has been lackluster in recent times, but it's one of the "big four" PLEs of WWE, and with the kind of history that it has, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's trilogy-ending match was worthy of this stage.

It would have set them free to move on to other storylines heading into January's Royal Rumble.

#1. GUNTHER's Intercontinental Title defense

GUNTHER's current reign is at 165 days and counting

The Ring General has had show-stealing performances recently, giving WWE its second 5-star rated match of the year vs. Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle.

He was last seen defending his title on the November 4 edition of SmackDown, where he defeated Rey Mysterio.

This was a match worthy of a bigger stage. Nevertheless, on the November 26 edition of SmackDown, Santos Escobar and Ricochet advanced to the World Cup Finals.

GUNTHER vs. Braun Strowman is clearly the bigger picture here, and the former deserves a place on the card. It doesn't really matter who his opponent is. The Intercontinental Champion is a world-class athlete who is just too valuable for the company at this point, so having him featured regularly on Premium Live Events is the right way to go.

