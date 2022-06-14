4 mid-card WWE Superstars who are ready to step up to the main event

Almost all WWE Superstars spend some time in the mid-card before making their way up to the main event picture. It's almost a rite of passage, with the likes of John Cena, Triple H and Randy Orton just a few examples of stars who plied their trade in the middle of the card before receiving huge pushes to the top.

There are a number of names currently in the company that will inevitably make their way up from the mid-card to the main event scene in the future. While some aren't quite ready just yet, there are several who are to make the jump now.

On that note, here are four mid-card WWE Superstars who are ready to step up to the main event.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura is ready for a real main event push

Shinsuke Nakamura arrived in WWE as a huge star. He was received as one in NXT and felt like a major attraction during his time in developmental.

He hasn't been treated as such during his main roster run, though, aside from a Royal Rumble victory in 2018. The 42-year-old has spent almost all of his time on the main roster in the mid-card, aside from a couple of brief world title feuds that saw him quickly beaten and pushed back down the card.

Nakamura showed he was capable of being a main event level talent during his time in New Japan, becoming one of the most popular wrestlers in the company during his tenure there. He similarly showed he belonged in the main event scene in NXT.

The former NXT Champion is more than ready to step up into the main event picture, and with Smackdown lacking big names right now in Roman Reigns' absence, the time is right for WWE to take that next step with him.

#3. Theory has proven he is worthy of being a main event level guy

It's clear to see that Theory has a bright future in WWE. Vince McMahon is high on the young superstar and he has been pushed impressively following his arrival on the main roster last year.

Theory has been killing it in the mid-card, becoming one of the better heels on RAW. His run with the US Championship is still in its infancy, but he's already doing great work with the title.

At just 24 years old, there's no rush to push Theory into the main event scene right now, but he is certainly capable of making that step up if it comes to it. After teasing a potential feud with the returning Cena, a move into the main event scene may happen sooner rather than later for the youngster.

#2. Xavier Woods is overdue a run in the main event

With Kofi Kingston and Big E both enjoying runs as WWE Champion in recent years, it's time for Xavier Woods to prove he also has what it takes to step up into the main event picture.

Woods has been killing it in New Day for the majority of his eight-year main roster run. He received his biggest singles push to date last year when he won the King of the Ring tournament, but very little has come out of the victory.

It's time for Woods to step up and receive the main event level push he is capable of handling. Whether it's his incredible in-ring work or his hilarious promo work, there's not much the 35-year-old cannot do right now. A breath of fresh air is needed in SmackDown's main event picture and Woods would be a welcome addition to it.

#1. Sami Zayn has become a real key figure in WWE and is ready for the main event

Sami Zayn has been killing it for years and deserves a shot in the main event scene

Sami Zayn has regularly been one of the highlights of WWE throughout his time with the company.

Whether it was his run as the plucky underdog in NXT or his cowardly heel persona, he has always delivered in any role he's handed.

The former Intercontinental Champion has always made the most out of any opportunity, including making a match with Johnny Knoxville entertaining somehow. Zayn has proven more than a few times that he has what it takes to step up to the main event scene in WWE. As such, it's time he's given the chance.

His recent ties with The Bloodline could lead to Zayn making that move from the mid-card into the main event picture, whether it's alongside the group or facing off against them, and there's no one more deserving of that opportunity.

