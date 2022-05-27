4 NXT acts that can join SmackDown after the suspensions of Sasha Banks and Naomi

SmackDown's roster lacked in depth before the recent issues with Sasha Banks and Naomi surfaced. The Boss and Glow were two of the top stars on the blue brand. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champions were allegedly going to be a part of a match on RAW to determine Bianca Belair's challenger at Hell in a Cell.

Reports said that the duo walked out of the arena for RAW due to unhappiness about the booking. Due to these actions, WWE suspended the women indefinitely and stripped them of the titles on last week's SmackDown.

In addition to the temporary loss of Banks and Naomi, Charlotte Flair is currently taking time away from WWE. After a lengthy title reign, The Queen's absence has left the roster in an even tougher spot than before WrestleMania.

The SmackDown roster needs both depth and worthy title challengers. Outside of Flair, Banks, and maybe Shayna Baszler, women's champion Ronda Rousey doesn't have many viable challengers. WWE will still find opponents for her, but the rest of the roster should be built before she has regular title defenses.

One way to build the roster and viable challengers is to add to it. Raquel Rodriguez debuted on SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 and immediately faced Rousey. Before the Banks/Naomi situation, Rodriguez was a good addition.

Now that there are a few spots, more women should be added. Here are four NXT acts that could be added to SmackDown to help with its current issues.

#4 Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are a natural tag team

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will have a crack at Toxic Attraction at NXT In Your House. They have been a team for a few years and have had title shots in the past. Throughout all of WWE's brands, most teams consist of stars forming temporary alliances. However, that isn't the case with Kayden and Katana.

While they'll be the challengers at In Your House, Chance and Carter could walk out as the Champions. But if they are unsuccessful, the NXT veterans could fill the void of a team on the blue brand.

They could debut in the upcoming tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Champs and stick around on the blue brand. With their addition, SmackDown would add another team to its ranks.

#3 Alba Fyre recently underwent a name change

The former Kay Lee Ray had her name changed earlier this month. She has been featured in the developmental brand for nearly two years. As one of the most experienced women in WWE, she has already challenged for the NXT Women's Championship.

Since she doesn't have much left to accomplish in the rebooted format, Fyre would be an excellent addition to SmackDown. She's physical and hard-hitting in the ring and wouldn't need another name change. She could form an alliance or be a singles competitor. Simply joining the roster would be an instant upgrade.

The Women's Breakout Tournament has introduced several new names to fans. Fyre might stick around to work with new names like Arianna Grace, Sloane Jacobs, and Kiana James. However, it might be time for the former NXT UK Women's Champ to move up to SmackDown.

#2 Toxic Attraction could bring its attitude to SmackDown

The women of Toxic Attraction have held gold for most of the reboot. Mandy Rose won her first singles title in WWE by returning to NXT. She is already familiar to main roster fans. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are two-time Women's Tag Team Champs.

While NXT still needs an act like Toxic Attraction, officials could decide to move them to the main roster. There aren't any female factions on the main roster, so that would give them a different feel than the rest of the division.

Officials are also likely to use NXT talent to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champs in the upcoming tournament. Dolin and Jayne are the most recognizable team, so that could be their introduction to SmackDown.

Their debut would add three women to the ranks. WWE had Absolution and the Riott Squad a few years ago. Maybe it's time to form another stable on the main roster.

#1 Io Shirai is one of the longest-tenured stars in NXT's women's division

The Genius of the Sky

Shirai hasn't been on TV for the last month and a half. She last competed during WrestleMania Weekend in a Fatal Four Way at Stand & Deliver. Following that, a photo showed the former NXT Women's Champ with crutches and a walking boot.

Had she not been possibly injured, the Genius of the Sky may have already joined RAW or SmackDown. She's had a lengthy run in NXT, including winning singles and tag team gold. It's time for her to join SmackDown and show her talent to the rest of the world.

The blue brand already needs more depth and credible challengers for Ronda Rousey. Shirai checks all the boxes required for a complete star. She knows submissions and is a high-flyer in the ring. It's just a matter of if she wishes to join the main roster. If officials book her correctly, her addition will boost the roster instantly.

