4 Reasons why Carmelo Hayes will be a big star in WWE?

One of the biggest up-and-coming stars on NXT appears to be Carmelo Hayes. He came into the developmental brand in 2021. He fought a match against Adam Cole in a losing effort that some have compared to John Cena vs. Kurt Angle in 2002.

The match is considered by many to have established Hayes as a major contender on the developmental scene.

Shawn Michaels took over NXT and many of its established stars went to the main roster or left the company. Hayes shined as one of its newer stars who stayed in the developmental brand.

He is a two-time North American Champion and the final Cruiserweight Champion. He beat Roderek Strong to win the the Cruiserweight Championship. He lost the North American title to Cameron Grimes, but regained it at In Your House on June 4th 2022.

Here are four reasons why Carmelo Hayes could be a big star if he is shifted to the main roster.

#4. Carmelo Hayes could potentially light up the main roster with his charisma.

In some cases, you just point at a guy and say, “Just look at him!” When he’s in the ring, it’s hard to look away. When he’s on the mic, it’s hard not to listen. His presence shows that he has star power. Camelo seems to be one of them.

When he speaks, everyone listens, when he wrestles, everyone watches. This may sound basic, but these statements do not apply to every individual who has entered the squared circle.

Whatever story Carmelo does, whatever match he is in, the audience seems to be hooked on him because of his charisma. His reach with the audience alone could be enough to make him one of the top stars to lead WWE into the future.

#3. He showcases amazing promo skills.

Carmelo Hayes hasn’t been a wrestler for a very long time compared to many of the big names in wrestling. Much of his time has been spent training in the performance center. Yet he has become one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the mic.

Carmelo Hayes could potentially be one of the greatest wrestlers on the mic. He has been given many chances with the microphone to prove his speaking skills.

It may only be a matter of time before he emerges as one of the greatest on the mic of this generation of wrestlers. With his raw energy and ability to speak, it might only be a matter of time.

#2. He appears to posses incredible wrestling skill.

Carmelo Hayes vs Roderick Strong at NXT New Year's Evil

The match against Roderick Strong for the Cruiserweight Champion earlier this year could be one of the best matches of the year. He showed the right mix of agility and selling. Hayes makes all the moves that matter, everything makes sense and does not fill out the place in most cases. He can bring the audience into his match by wrestling alone. This is amazing for a guy who has not been in the business for less than 10 years.

Another amazing performance was the Triple Threat match against Solo Sika & Cameron grimes.

#1. He seems to have the It Factor

Carmelo Hayes stands tall after a ladder match

It has never been easy to say exactly what the It Factor is. However when people look back on wrestling history, they see people like John Cena, or the Rock and might often say, “That man has the It Factor.” Carmelo also seems to have the It Factor.

One way to describe the it factor in an individual would be to look at someone like The Rock or John Cena and you see it. They stand apart from the crowd and seem to be larger than life, even in an industry where most of their peers can be described as such.

What we'd like to see now is a bigger stage to showcase his ability. When the time is right and he goes to the main roster. He could potentially become one of the biggest stars on RAW or SmackDown.

