4 reasons why Kevin Owens will re-sign with WWE

It is contract season for WWE and AEW. It seems like almost on a weekly basis some kind of news drops about a talent re-signing with a promotion, choosing not to re-sign with said promotion, or that their contract is expiring at some point in the near future.

In potentially upsetting news for fans of World Wrestling Entertainment, it was recently revealed that former Universal Champion Kevin Owens' contract with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut will be expiring in early 2025.

This is big news, as Owens is a pivotal player in the promotion. Some fans are speculating that he could soon be leaving the promotion in order to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling, while others are much more skeptical.

While it is certainly possible that The Prizefighter leaves, there is a far greater chance that Owens will re-sign with the industry leader. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why the former world champion is likely sticking around the promotion by signing a new deal.

Below are four reasons why Kevin Owens will re-sign with WWE.

#4. He is a long-time Triple H guy

The first reason why Kevin Owens will almost certainly re-sign with WWE comes down to one key figure: Triple H. The Game is leading the creative direction of the promotion and that could play a major role in Kevin's future.

For starters, Triple H is the reason why Kevin Owens is in WWE. Those who were deciding whether to sign The Prizefighter or not around a decade ago were split, but it was Triple H who was ultimately the deciding vote. Owens has credited The Game for him being in the company and gushed about learning from him.

That isn't all, though. The former Intercontinental Champion has also discussed his character evolving on television under the Triple H regime and talked highly of the process. He even noted that he and The Game share a similar sense of humor during the conversation. Needless to say, his relationship with Triple H bodes well for his future.

#3. Kevin Owens is always involved in big stuff

Another reason why Kevin Owens is unlikely to leave WWE simply comes down to how he is used. Owens, while not always a champion, is always in the hunt for a title and is regularly involved with major storylines.

For example, The Prizefighter is currently involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. He will be taking on Cody Rhodes for the prized title this weekend at Bash in Berlin.

Beyond that, Owens has been teaming up with Randy Orton, feuding with The Bloodline, and even clashing with Logan Paul. He is always involved with top acts in the company. If someone is a key player, why would they leave? Owens will almost certainly re-sign.

#2. WWE's competition is struggling

WWE's chief competition is All Elite Wrestling. The promotion, which is based out of Jacksonville, Florida, is run by Tony Khan. The company launched in 2019 and aimed to be the challenger brand.

While AEW has certainly found success, they have been struggling for quite a while now. Their weekly viewership numbers have reached all-time lows this year and Dynamite after All In only drew around 2,000 fans. Compare this to WWE's RAW after WrestleMania and the difference in momentum between the two promotions is astounding.

If Kevin Owens wants to be in a promotion that has buzz, energy, and an excited audience, WWE has to be where he remains. While AEW certainly offers a lot to the industry, their drop in business may be a big factor in Owens remaining working under Triple H.

#1. Kevin has talked glowingly about his relationship with people in the company

The final reason why Kevin Owens likely won't leave WWE next year comes down to his relationship with the rest of the company. While having a good relationship with the boss is meaningful, Kevin has a lot of friends in the company.

From an on-screen and talent perspective, Owens is best friends with Sami Zayn. He has also become good friends with the likes of Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton. He and Cathy Kelley are also friendly and even have an occasional YouTube show together.

Beyond that, Kevin has been open about his friendships and relationships with those who work behind the scenes. Leaving the company he's been with for so long is essentially giving up the opportunity to see so many friends on a regular basis. Owens leaving next year is highly unlikely.

