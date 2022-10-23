4 Reasons why NXT star Alba Fyre could still light up the WWE women's division

WWE NXT is being baptized in the fire right now, and a certain superstar is one who has ignited that flame. Alba Fyre has struck a match under the WWE Universe.

At 30 years old, she's become the torchbearer that fans and observers always thought she could be.

That's probably why many believed she was destined to defeat Mandy Rose at Halloween Havoc. The story appeared to be playing out that way - and it still might.

There were plenty of bells and whistles involved, with plenty of supernatural elements mixed in to match the event. But unfortunately for Fyre, there were only tricks... and no treats.

The pro wrestling pyromaniac may not have a title around her waist right now, but at least is finally being rewarded for all the third-degree burns it took to make her name.

Alba Fyre has everything that WWE looks for in a bona fide star. Here are four reasons why she could be a major factor in the promotion going forward.

#4. No stranger to the WWE Universe

While her gimmick may be somewhat new, Fyre's presence is not. The UK veteran is no stranger to the sport, and many fans have been anxiously awaiting for her to realize her potential.

Kay Lee Ray has always been a capable wrestler. Anyone who has seen her work can attest to that. She's ready for the big time now, which includes the NXT Women's Championship. Despite falling short at Halloween Havoc, the consensus seems to be that Alba Fyre will grab the gold eventually.

Fyre has gained the respect of the WWE Universe, not just because of her work ethic, but also because she seems genuinely dedicated to them and her career. The people who have watched her pay her dues have already anointed her as a champion in their hearts.

#3. Part of the new blood of the WWE Women's Division

With major stars taking significant time off recently, the women's division could use a dose of diesel fuel. Fyre might just be the one to do the pouring.

Alongside fellow rising stars like Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez, she could be part of a new generation of talent. That could begin with her avenging this loss and claiming her rightful place atop the NXT Women's Division.

Eventually, someone will have to replace Mandy Rose - who has emerged as a bona mega star on the third brand. Bigger things are already in store for her in WWE, so Fyre would make sense as her eventual successor.

#2. She's already proven herself as a champion

As the longest reigning NXT UK Women's Champion in history, Fyre has been on top of the mountain before. Anyone who witnessed her amazing tenure firsthand knows how battle-tested she is.

She's a global star and has proven it everywhere she's ever been. Now, she's just waiting for her opportunity to do that on the biggest stage of them all.

During her time there, she proved that she was a franchise player. She just needed a little something to add a spark to her burdgeoning career. Now, she has it.

#1. Her gimmick is really cool

While her persona seemed to set off five alarms at once, it truly caught on with the audience. The image and look are impressive, and she sells it really well. She walks just far enough on the dark side that it makes her wickedly wonderful.

Let's face it... This lady really knows how to burn the house down, and that was on display during the build-up to Halloween Havoc.

Alba Fyre makes an instant impression with her entrance

The spooky vignettes and wild appearances were very well-produced, despite it receiving some jeers from the die-harders. While the zombie tie-in at Havoc was a bit cheesy, it's clear WWE has a vision for how they want to portray her. It will be interesting to see what they come up with next for her character.

Much like the promotion has done with 'darker' personas before (like The Undertaker and Kane, for example), the possibilities can be endless. For her part, she's definitely taken it and has run with it. As it becomes more fine-tuned, it will become more impressive.

People can get behind her image. It's one of both beauty and bad-assery. It's also going to be one of the biggest factors in her rise to the top.

