4 reasons why Randy Orton vs Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41 would be a MISTAKE

Randy Orton is still waiting to find out who his WrestleMania opponent will be after Kevin Owens was forced to pull himself out of the match as a result of a serious neck injury that required surgery.

Even though there has been speculation that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis would be his opponent after The Viper hit him with an RKO and made it personal by mentioning his wife, Mickie James, on television, it is unknown yet who Randy Orton will face at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Meanwhile, last Friday night, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga interrupted Orton's segment with Nick Aldis and confronted the 14-time World Champion. Their confrontation led to a tag team match, where United States Champion LA Knight came to Orton's aid to face Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

This segment led to speculation that Solo, who is not part of the match card at 'Mania, will be The Viper's opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All. That said, we take a look at four reasons why a match between the two superstars at 'Mania is a mistake.

#4. A huge step down in quality from Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens will not compete at WrestleMania 41 (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Kevin Owens is considered one of the top wrestlers in WWE. Even though it has been quite a while since he last won a world title, he is considered a megastar in the business.

Given his and Randy Orton's status, a match at 'Mania would be a blockbuster one. On the other hand, Solo has great potential but has yet to prove he is championship material and a main eventer in WWE. Moreover, Owens and Orton's story had several layers to it and has been building up since late 2024. Sikoa hasn't interacted much with The Viper recently and a match between them may feel rushed and unnecessary.

Thus, Solo Sikoa stepping up and challenging The Viper would be a huge step down in quality compared to The Prizefighter.

#3. Randy Orton vs Solo Sikoa has taken place before in WWE

It is not the first time that Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa would collide in a singles match in WWE. They have faced each other before and more specifically on January 20, 2024, when they battled on SmackDown.

At the time, the 14-time World Champion had come back from an 18-month absence due to a serious back injury and was going after Roman Reigns.

The then-Universal Champion put his title on the line at the 2024 Royal Rumble in a Fatal Four Way Match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. Building up to the PLE, The Viper faced Solo Sikoa, then Reigns' Enforcer, in a match on SmackDown.

Thus, it might not be wise for Solo and Randy to collide at 'Mania, as this is a match that makes little sense for the two superstars.

#2. Solo Sikoa has lost a lot of momentum

Sikoa created a lot of momentum as Roman Reigns' Enforcer and got another push by WWE after WrestleMania 40, stepping up during The OTC's four-month hiatus.

He also had a pivotal role in The Bloodline Civil War, but after his loss to Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat back in January 2025, he lost most of that momentum.

Since then, he has been trying to get back on track, but has dropped to mid-card lately, and the expectation is that his next storyline will be a feud with Jacob Fatu.

#1. Solo Sikoa is expected to get involved in the Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight United States Title match at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu will attempt to dethrone LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 and claim his first-ever singles title in WWE. He will have a difficult mission, as The Megastar is one of the top stars in the business.

Solo is expected to interfere in the match to help Fatu win the contest and the title. But, it is more likely that his interference would cost Jacob the title and would lead Fatu to turn on Sikoa and continue their feud.

Thus, a match with Randy Orton wouldn't help him build momentum, as the focus will be on his interference in the Jacob Fatu-LA Knight title match.

