4 reasons Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman will target Solo Sikoa next

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's group has proven to be a problem on WWE RAW, but Solo Sikoa might not be safe from the trio despite being on Friday Night SmackDown. From the looks of it, his history and connection as part of The Bloodline might be why he might cross paths with the faction.

Paul Heyman shocked the world at WrestleMania 41 when he aligned with Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and CM Punk, more so when it was revealed on the following RAW show that Bron Breakker was with them. Since the trio was formed, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso have been targeted. Although they managed to get back up, the faction has rattled them. After this week, the trio can visit Solo Sikoa on SmackDown and let the blue brand know nobody is safe.

In this list, we will look at four reasons why Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman can target Solo Sikoa next.

#4. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa already have issues

The OG Bloodline's success can be attributed to the decision-making and connections of Paul Heyman, which helped elevate Roman Reigns and The Usos on the roster. While he had a positive time with The Tribal Chief, the same can't be said for Solo Sikoa.

When Heyman was with Sikoa's Bloodline, the latter continuously threatened and intimidated him. Instead of working with Paul, the Hall of Famer seemed to work for Solo and had to follow his every order. Due to this, Heyman may want to prove a point to Sikoa, especially after he never truly got closure after Solo put him through the announce table last year.

#3. Paul Heyman namedropped Solo Sikoa and The Tongans this week on RAW

Paul Heyman and Jey Uso were in the ring this week on the Monday show, where the former managed to get Seth Rollins a World Heavyweight Championship match against The Yeet Master. During their exchange, the Hall of Famer recalled his time with the New Bloodline.

Heyman shared that he was mad at Roman Reigns for leaving him with Sikoa and The Tongans after WrestleMania XL. From the looks of it, Paul mentioning this time with the New Bloodline can signify that the SmackDown group's actions have still not left his mind.

#2. Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu had previously teased a feud

Jacob Fatu has been dominating the SmackDown roster for a while now, especially when Solo was absent in early this year. The Samoan Werewolf faced a lot of notable names during this time, but one moment that stood out was his face-off with Bron Breakker last year.

While Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman can focus on Solo, Bron can take care of Jacob Fatu. In this way, both stars will have a definite contribution and have their spotlight, not just getting lost in the commotion.

#1. Seth Rollins' main victims are linked to The Bloodline

Since the faction was formed, members of the OG Bloodline or those who were linked to them became the main targets of the trio. Due to this, the former North American Champion might be in trouble.

At the end of the day, Sikoa started his main roster run as a member of the OG Bloodline and worked closely with Roman Reigns. During this time, he also crossed paths with Seth Rollins, who may also be holding a grudge.

