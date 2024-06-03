4 most shocking betrayals in WWE history

WWE has been well-versed in creating several iconic groups over the years, but the company is also notorious for delivering some of the most shocking and biggest breakups through betrayals.

Several betrayals have happened in WWE history. The most recent examples are Dominik Mysterio turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline turning on Jimmy Uso, The Imperium booting out Giovanni Vinci, Carlito betraying the Latino World Order (LWO), and more.

On this note, here's a look at four of the most shocking betrayals in WWE history:

#4. Seth Rollins broke up The Shield 10 years ago

One of the greatest trios of all time is, arguably, The Shield. The group immediately made headlines when it debuted in 2012 and achieved several milestones. However, Seth Rollins ruined all this when he betrayed Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns on June 2, 2014, and aligned with Triple H and The Authority.

Although the members reunited years later, they eventually broke up again after a brief stint. All members of The Hounds of Justice have since experienced accomplishments in their respective careers. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are multi-time WWE Champions, while Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) has found immense success in AEW. Despite this, many fans are still hoping for a short reunion in the future.

#3. Kevin Owens betrays Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens had a memorable tag team run! [Image via WWE.com]

In 2016, WWE put Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho together, and the pair became an unexpected fan favorite. Their characters complemented each other well, and they shared great chemistry. However, that all changed the following year.

On the February 13, 2017, episode of Monday Night RAW, Chris Jericho hosted a "Festival of Friendship" for Kevin Owens. The latter wasn't happy with his partner's actions and attacked Y2J after presenting him with "The List of KO!" The duo locked horns for the United States Title at WrestleMania 33, and The Prizefighter emerged victorious.

#2. Evolution betrayed Randy Orton after the latter won the World Title!

Triple H and Randy Orton! [Image via WWE.com]

Evolution is arguably one of the most dominant factions in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. The heel faction, which consisted of Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista, was formed in January 2003. During the next 12 months, Evolution ran riot on RAW, as The Game held the World Heavyweight Title, The Nature Boy and Batista dominated the tag team division, and The Legend Killer took the Intercontinental Champion under his possession.

However, the dynamics within the group changed after Triple H lost the World Title to Chris Benoit in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 20. Later that year, Randy Orton defeated Benoit at SummerSlam to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion.

The group announced a celebration on the following night on RAW, but instead, the three members betrayed The Apex Predator. The Game eventually regained the World Title at Unforgiven 2004. However, the group suffered a full-blown implosion in 2005 when Royal Rumble winner Batista declared his intentions to challenge The Cerebral Assassin for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21 by power-bombing Triple H through the table. The Animal went on to capture the gold at The Show of Shows in April 2005.

#1. Paul Heyman betrays CM Punk

Paul Heyman has managed several top stars in WWE, including CM Punk. The Best in The World and Heyman started their partnership in 2012, which even saw them attempt to ruin The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 29.

The Chicago star failed to defeat the Hall of Famer and took a few months off. He eventually returned as a babyface, something that Paul didn't like. As a result, Heyman cost Punk the 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder Match for a WWE Championship contract.

