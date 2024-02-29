4 stunning takeaways from Matt Riddle's revelations post-WWE exit

Matt Riddle was primed to become a massive superstar in WWE. A cheerful character with uncanny athleticism and unlimited charisma, Riddle got very over with the WWE Universe throughout his five-year tenure.

The former US Champion's main roster run was also marred with much controversy. Ultimately, WWE released The Original Bro in September 2023 because Riddle had become a "liability."

Riddle has been optimistic since his departure, reflecting on the mistakes he made. He also made several revelations upon his exit that shed light on his relationship with others, salary, canceled plans, etc.

On that note, let's look at four stunning takeaways from Matt Riddle's revelations post-WWE exit.

#4. The King of Bros claimed that he was initially slated to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match

There is no doubt that Matt Riddle was an immensely talented superstar, and if things had worked out for the better, he would have become a main-event caliber star in the company.

At least according to Riddle, WWE once had plans to push him over the moon by booking him to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. Moreover, the former NXT North American Champion blamed Brock Lesnar, the eventual winner, for nixing the biggest win of his career.

However, there does not seem to be much accuracy in his claims, as Dave Meltzer of WON claimed that he was never "seriously considered." Thus, fans ought to take this statement with a pinch of salt.

#3. Matt Riddle had a good friendship with Austin Theory and The Judgment Day

The Original Bro was a controversial and vocal figure who wasn't on the best of terms with many prominent WWE Superstars. Matt Riddle reportedly had issues with Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

Of course, fans will never forget the real-life animosity between Riddle and Seth "Freakin" Rollins that translated into a memorable on-screen feud, which quickly became personal.

However, The King of Bros had many friends backstage too, as suggested in his interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. Riddle specifically named Austin Theory and The Judgment Day as close comrades:

"I was big friends with The Judgment Day. Big big friend of Austin Theory. I had by bros, people I'd ride with, travel with. But I would say I was friendly with every single person. You know, even the people that like hate me or I hate them, we were friendly."

This also sheds light on the way Riddle was perceived backstage. The bonds suggest that The Original Bro wasn't universally hated in the locker room and was a pleasant figure to be around.

#2. The Original Bro confessed that he failed two drug tests

Matt Riddle was notoriously kept off television. First, his match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam 2022 was randomly postponed when Rollins injured Riddle.

Riddle was also written off television with a heinous assault from Solo Sikoa in late 2022. News outlets claimed that these occurred due to his Wellness Policy violations. This was all mere speculation by news outlets, but the former WWE Superstar confirmed the same in his interview with Helwani.

Riddle claimed that he failed two drug tests in his WWE tenure, and he was punished for his actions. The news was kept close to the chest and hidden from the public eye.

#1. Matt Riddle claimed that he was set to make a million dollars in 2024

The most shocking revelation Matt Riddle made upon his departure was that he was soon to receive a massive paycheck in 2024 before he was unceremoniously released in September 2023.

Riddle claimed that his contract stated an amount of one million dollars in 2024, a huge upgrade from the money he was previously making. No further information has come to light regarding this figure, but it does reveal much about WWE's faith in The Original Bro.

A huge drawback of such contracts is the expectations that are levied. Naturally, Riddle failed to live up to many of these standards, and thus, he may have become a "liability," as suggested by Booker T.

