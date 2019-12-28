4 things SmackDown got right on its final episode this year (December 27, 2019)

The Monster Among Men seems to be working better in a tag team again!

Last night, SmackDown hit fans with its final episode for 2019. The show tried to end the year on a high, keeping an eye on the fast-approaching Royal Rumble. To push their way into the pay-per-view, the Blue brand teased some good rivalries which could make the event more interesting for the fans.

The Triple Threat Match to determine the #1 contender for the Universal Championship was the highlight of the night, while the show worked hard to build up the next challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship too.

Apart from that, fans enjoyed the return of A Moment of Bliss from none other than Alexa Bliss, and there was a big six-man tag team match which lit up the night with some fun.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things SmackDown got right on its final episode for 2019.

#4 Carmella’s push

Since her pairing with R-Truth ended, we have seen much less of Carmella in the ring and backstage. That came to an end last week when she took on Sonya Deville and managed to make the former MMA fighter tap out to bag a victory.

This week, Carmella got a match against the second member of Fire & Desire, Mandy Rose. Rose, who’s getting into an interesting storyline with Otis backstage, seemed to be more focused on what was building up during the promos than the match itself.

This allowed Carmella to capitalize once again, and she dropped her opponent for the night with a Superkick to pick up another big win to get going on SmackDown once again.

The former Blue brand Women’s Champion partnered R-Truth for almost a year, and even though the two worked well together, Carmella got very little time in the ring.

Now that the show will need to build some faces to take on Bayley in the future for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, it’ll be interesting to see how the company goes ahead with her push in 2020.

