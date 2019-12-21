4 things SmackDown got right on the episode before Christmas (December 20, 2019)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Who will challenge The Fiend next?

WWE SmackDown delivered a holiday special episode this week with Christmas right around the corner. The penultimate episode of the brand’s show for the year did a lot to develop some new characters and rivalries while giving some underused stars time to shine.

The old Daniel Bryan appeared to open the show and spoke about why he needed to return to his roots. The Miz was also not far behind as he wanted to remain in the Universal Championship picture.

During the night, several underutilized women got a chance to shine, while the men were focused on tag team action throughout.

Apart from that, a huge triple threat match was announced at the end of the night which will take place on the final episode of SmackDown of the year.

In this article, we'll look at the 4 things SmackDown got right on this week’s broadcast.

#4 The opening segment

Daniel Bryan opened up the night and spoke directly to the fans. He talked about how shaving off his hair allowed him to shed the brand he’d become and go back to his roots.

He promised to make The Fiend pay and show him what bringing back the best version of Bryan would do. The Miz then interrupted and stated that he wasn’t done with Bray Wyatt yet, and wanted to take the Universal Championship away from him.

The segment was solid and allowed both Superstars to make their cases while giving the fans what they wanted. It also allowed Bryan to address the WWE Universe properly for the first time since returning with his old look.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Baron Corbin was introduced into the Universal Championship picture once again. The Miz teamed up with Bryan to take on Corbin and Dolph Ziggler later in the night, and even though the babyfaces had their disagreements, they managed to lay down the heels.

After the match, a triple threat match between Miz, Bryan, and Corbin was announced for next week to determine the challenger for The Fiend at Royal Rumble.

1 / 4 NEXT