×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 4 things to look forward to this week

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
666   //    18 Mar 2019, 11:05 IST

Seth could be in for an F5 tonight
Seth could be in for an F5 tonight

As the show of shows is inching closer with each passing week, we're in for another intriguing edition of Monday Night Raw.

The card for WrestleMania 35 is slowly building up, with multiple matches having been set up on both brands last week. There isn't a shred of doubt that we will get at least a couple more matches set up on tonight's Raw.

Let's look at three things that could possibly happen on the red brand, based on how the angles for major matches have been playing out since the past few weeks.

Also read: 3 shocking ways Triple H vs Batista could end

#4 Ronda Rousey will squash Dana Brooke

Dana will get squashed tonight
Dana will get squashed tonight

After Brooke came out last week to step up to the newly turned heel Ronda Rousey, she was put down by the baddest woman on the planet.

This was followed by an announcement stating that Dana Brooke would be getting a shot at Rousey's Raw Women's title next week on Raw. After a failed attempt at a cheerful. always smiling babyface, Rousey has recently turned heel, and the persona seems to be working.


She looks more ruthless and badass, and someone who won't stop at anything and severely hurt both of her opponents on the grandest stage of them all. Tonight, we will get a sample of what Rousey is capable of doing.


Advertisement

With WWE firing on all cylinders when it comes to the build-up for the women's triple threat match, it will try to present Rousey as an incredibly dangerous threat to the other two women in the match, as they head towards 'Mania.

Brooke's heartfelt speech on last week's Raw was an excellent promo by all means, but she doesn't stand a chance here. It's absurd to even think that Dana Brooke might go on to replace Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania.


Rousey will squash Dana Brooke tonight, and she might end up breaking her arm in kayfabe, to hammer down the point that she is the most dangerous of the trio that's going to headline WrestleMania 35.

If Becky goes on to win the triple threat at MetLife Stadium by tapping out Ronda, it will immediately elevate her to the top of the women's main event scene.

Also read: Becky Lynch bags major commercial

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena Brock Lesnar
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
4 things WWE secretly told us on Monday Night Raw this week
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Got Right On Raw This Week
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE got right on Raw this week (31st December, 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE must do on RAW this week
RELATED STORY
4 Things that should happen at this week's Raw (18 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 bonkers things WWE teased this week on Raw
RELATED STORY
7 Mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (11 March 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE hinted at during Raw this week
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Things we learned from this week’s episode (14 January 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking things WWE hinted at on Raw this week
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us