WWE RAW: 4 things to look forward to this week

Seth could be in for an F5 tonight

As the show of shows is inching closer with each passing week, we're in for another intriguing edition of Monday Night Raw.

The card for WrestleMania 35 is slowly building up, with multiple matches having been set up on both brands last week. There isn't a shred of doubt that we will get at least a couple more matches set up on tonight's Raw.

Let's look at three things that could possibly happen on the red brand, based on how the angles for major matches have been playing out since the past few weeks.

#4 Ronda Rousey will squash Dana Brooke

Dana will get squashed tonight

After Brooke came out last week to step up to the newly turned heel Ronda Rousey, she was put down by the baddest woman on the planet.

This was followed by an announcement stating that Dana Brooke would be getting a shot at Rousey's Raw Women's title next week on Raw. After a failed attempt at a cheerful. always smiling babyface, Rousey has recently turned heel, and the persona seems to be working.

She looks more ruthless and badass, and someone who won't stop at anything and severely hurt both of her opponents on the grandest stage of them all. Tonight, we will get a sample of what Rousey is capable of doing.

With WWE firing on all cylinders when it comes to the build-up for the women's triple threat match, it will try to present Rousey as an incredibly dangerous threat to the other two women in the match, as they head towards 'Mania.

Brooke's heartfelt speech on last week's Raw was an excellent promo by all means, but she doesn't stand a chance here. It's absurd to even think that Dana Brooke might go on to replace Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania.

Rousey will squash Dana Brooke tonight, and she might end up breaking her arm in kayfabe, to hammer down the point that she is the most dangerous of the trio that's going to headline WrestleMania 35.

If Becky goes on to win the triple threat at MetLife Stadium by tapping out Ronda, it will immediately elevate her to the top of the women's main event scene.

