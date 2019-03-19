×
4 things WWE did right on tonight's Raw

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
499   //    19 Mar 2019, 09:23 IST

Rollins got the upper hand in the opening segment
The latest edition of WWE Raw emanated from Chicago. The show kicked off with the return of The Beast, Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman addressed the WWE Universe, berating Seth Rollins and calling his match against Drew McIntyre a huge mistake on Rollins' part.

Also read: 3 reasons McIntyre interrupted Lesnar on Raw

WWE ended up disappointing the fans by revealing Angle's opponent to be Baron Corbin. The rumor mill ran rampant this past week, with fans speculating that a returning John Cena could be Angle's WrestleMania opponent. After what happened on Raw, chances of a Cena return at WrestleMania seem bleak.

Not everything went wrong tonight though. There were a bunch of things WWE ended up doing right. Let's take a look at 4 of those instances.

#4 McIntyre confronts Brock Lesnar

This needs to happen at some point in the future
There was a time when the idea of a match between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre would have been laughed upon. This isn't the case anymore. The Scottish Psychopath reinvented himself in TNA, and came back to become one of the most ruthless heels in WWE.

Tonight, McIntyre came out during Heyman's promo, confronting Brock Lesnar in a rare visual. This might not go anywhere come WrestleMania, but there's a chance that WWE might build a program involving these two behemoths after WrestleMania, or sometime in the near future.

#3 Ronda Rousey is killing it as a heel

Ronda didn't spare Brooke tonight
Ronda didn't spare Brooke tonight

It didn't take long for Rousey to dispose of Dana Brooke, possibly breaking her arm in the process. Rousey went off on the security, that came out to separate Ronda from a helpless Brooke.

Ronda's husband Travis Brown, who was sitting at ringside, proceeded to knock out a security personnel, and the duo left the arena amidst a sea of boos.

Rousey has been nailing her role as a menacing heel. Although we didn't get to see Charlotte and Becky tonight, it's clear that things are going to get heated up beyond anyone's comprehension as WrestleMania rolls around.

This has been one of the most intriguing build-ups in recent memory, and it would be a shame if the women's triple threat match doesn't headline the grandest stage of them all.

Also read: Finn Balor explained why he won't face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
RELATED STORY
