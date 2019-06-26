4 Unanswered mysteries of 2019 so far - Backstage attacks, New characters

We want answers!

The year 2019 has been full of ups and downs for WWE and pro-wrestling in general. From having a historic first-time-ever Women's main event at WrestleMania to the controversial exit of Dean Ambrose and the massive rise of All Elite Wrestling, 2019 has been a very happening year in the world of pro-wrestling.

Throughout the first six months of this year, there have been some major mysteries in WWE that have been left unsolved. Whether this is long-term storytelling or just a scrapped up idea is yet to be seen.

In this article, let's take a look at the four unanswered mysteries of 2019.

#4 Who attacked Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank?

Who did this to poor Sami?

Money in the Bank was the best PPV of the year, till now. Right from the beginning, the show was filled with amazing matches and exciting surprises and twists. But the biggest twist of them all was the Beast, Brock Lesnar coming out as the eighth participant in the match to win it and become Mr. Money in the Bank 2019.

Originally, this spot was supposed to be taken by Sami Zayn, but during the opening hours of the show, Sami was found hanging upside down unconsciously in the backstage area. Triple H himself came out to find out who the culprit was, and confronted Braun Strowman. It was the Monster Among Men whose spot Sami Zayn took one week before the PPV, hence the first doubt went on him. But Braun denied being the one to put Sami in that position.

The second person who many believe could have done that was none other than the Beast in the Bank, Brock Lesnar, as this was the reason that Sami got out of the match and Brock became the surprise entrant. But Paul Heyman denied his client's involvement in the matter as well.

I've also seen some fans claim that it could have been Bray Wyatt/The Fiend who attacked Sami and took him out, but we don't have any evidence of that so far. The weirdest part is how Sami himself hasn't spoken about this with anyone else. This is a mystery yet to be solved.

