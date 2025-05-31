4 Upcoming rumored WWE signings to watch out for

WWE recently signed several new stars to its roster. These signings have been successful with stars such as Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Ricky Saints having successful runs in NXT in recent months, and are now heading to the main roster.

Some stars have also made their returns to the company, with stars such as Aleister Black and Rusev already garnering significant fan support.

In recent weeks, rumors have circulated about the company potentially signing a few more stars to its roster. Here are four more wrestlers that Triple H could bring to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

#4. Mariah May could be the new top star of WWE

The rumor mill has been pitching Mariah May as WWE-bound for a long time now. Amid rumors that The Glamour's AEW contract is going to expire anytime soon, the Tony Khan-led company has already delisted the 26-year-old from its official website.

According to Bodyslam.net's Cory Hays, the Stamford-based promotion has been interested in May to include her as a top star in its women's division. So far, there has been no official news from the company regarding a contract offer. But, a PWInsider report noted that she is expected to join the company.

#3. Saraya could return as Paige in WWE

Saraya left AEW back in February 2025. Known in WWE as Paige, the 32-year-old had left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2022. Alongside several rumors saying that the former two-time Divas Champion could make a comeback to the company, she has also shown interest in returning to World Wrestling Entertainment in several interviews.

WrestleVotes recently provided an update regarding Paige's comeback status in an April 2025 episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He noted that the former AEW Women's World Champion could return to WWE around the Evolution 2 premium live event.

"Nothing in a short term, but I'd imagine once we get to Evolution come July, there's a decent shot she's a part of that; if she's free and clear, which it seems like she is. I'd imagine may be by the summer she's back. Don't know if it's part-time, full-time, one time appearance. But I'd imagine come Evolution she's got a good shot at being there." [From 13:23 onwards]

Thus, the upcoming months in the calendar will reveal if the company will have its former two-time Divas Champion back or not.

#2. Alberto Del Rio could also make an imminent WWE comeback

Alberto Del Rio left WWE in September 2016 after violating the company's Wellness policy. He was also released in August 2014 for unprofessional conduct. However, the 48-year-old has seemingly smoothed things out with the company following his departure and work in the indies.

Currently, he is the reigning AAA Mega Champion, and the promotion is under WWE's acquisition. The former four-time World Champion could thus make a comeback to the company.

#1. AJ Lee's comeback has been teased several times

Fans have been expecting and even demanding an AJ Lee comeback since CM Punk's return to the company in November 2023. At the kickoff show for RAW's Netflix debut, Michael Cole teased the fans by introducing The Second City Saint as Lee's husband. However, so far, the former three-time Divas Champion hasn't returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

Whenever the question of her return is put forward to Punk, he just says that she is occupied and doesn't have a free schedule. Despite this, the couple has released clips on social media in the past, showing them taking bumps in the ring.

Several weeks ago, The Straight Edge Superstar even dedicated a song, Fat Bottomed Girls by Queen, after RAW went off air. While these aren't clear indications that The Black Widow would be back, they make sure that her name doesn't leave the minds of pro wrestling fans. It would be interesting to see which of these superstars join the company in the coming months.

