4 Ways WWE could make Gunther vs. Jey Uso a must-see match at WrestleMania 41

Gunther vs. Jey Uso is one of the featured matches for WWE WrestleMania 41, and things are heating up between both men. Although things have escalated these past few weeks in the feud, the company can incorporate more elements to make the match a must-see spectacle.

Jey and Gunther's feud en route to WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship quickly became personal and violent over the past few weeks. Both men no longer took verbal shots and traded punches with each other, but The Ring General took things to the next level by attacking Jimmy Uso right in front of his brother. This moment alone has regained interest in the match, but a lot more can be added at The Show of Shows this weekend.

In this list, we will look at four ways WWE could make Gunther vs. Jey Uso a must-see match at WrestleMania 41.

#4. Gunther can target another family member of Jey Uso

It has been very evident that The Ring General has no problems turning things personal against his rival. At WrestleMania 41, the champion can then turn his attention to another family member of Jey, his son.

With a big match on the way, it wouldn't be a shock if Jey's son will be at the front row again to show support, just like at the Royal Rumble. However, this can backfire with Gunther approaching him to talk trash about The Yeet Master and somewhat intimidating the young child to take away Jey's focus from the match.

#3. Gunther can be confronted by a WWE Hall of Famer backstage

The Anoa'i family is a big wrestling dynasty. This means that even if the champion took out Jimmy, there are still other family members Jey can turn to, the main being his WWE Hall of Famer father, Rikishi.

The Halal of Famer has been very supportive of his sons for the past few years. Although they don't have many interactions on-screen, that can change this weekend. The champion and Rikishi can meet backstage before the match, possibly during the pre-show, where the latter can threaten the former for the heinous things he did during the feud.

#2. Jimmy Uso can surprisingly return to help Jey Uso

As per Jey, Jimmy Uso was hospitalized after what the World Heavyweight Champion did to him on RAW. Due to what happened, many are not expecting him to appear this weekend to recover from his injuries, but Big Jim can prove everybody wrong.

Just as many will think Jey Uso will fail against the champion again, Big Jim can return to distract his brother's rival enough to get the upper hand and eventually the win. It will be a feel-good moment for the baby faces and the extra cherry on top to close the feud.

#1. Jey Uso can use the same tactic as Gunther at WrestleMania

After the Austrian star injured Jimmy on RAW, Jey faced him on the following episode, where he inquired about the champion's mother. The champion doesn't talk much about his personal life, which is why the incorporation was an interesting and new touch.

At WrestleMania 41, Jey can continue talking about the champion's mother and involve her by continuously mentioning her during the match as a way to get inside the champion's head and give him a taste of his own medicine.

